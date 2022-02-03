Cape groups to host virtual Black wellness webinar

The Cape May County Coalition for a Safe Community and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will host a virtual wellness event in honor of Black History Month at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
The online forum will feature guest speaker Roslyn Young-Daniels, president of Black Health Matters, a multimedia health promotion and disease management platform that provides information for the Black community about health, beauty, mind and body, and nutrition and fitness.
Daniels is a nationally respected health strategist who has spent more than 20 years designing and implementing cross-cultural health education programs and initiatives, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.
To register for the webinar, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aqBpKDB3SWy75YFOIQSmRw.
For more information, contact prosecutor's spokesperson Cheryl Spaulding at cheryl.spaulding@cmcpros.net or 609-465-1135, ext. 3416.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jillian Frantz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.