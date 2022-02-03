 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape groups to host virtual Black wellness webinar
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

The 2nd annual Living Black! Empowered by AT&T celebrations honoring Black History Month are almost underway.

The Cape May County Coalition for a Safe Community and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office will host a virtual wellness event in honor of Black History Month at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

The online forum will feature guest speaker Roslyn Young-Daniels, president of Black Health Matters, a multimedia health promotion and disease management platform that provides information for the Black community about health, beauty, mind and body, and nutrition and fitness.

Daniels is a nationally respected health strategist who has spent more than 20 years designing and implementing cross-cultural health education programs and initiatives, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.

To register for the webinar, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aqBpKDB3SWy75YFOIQSmRw.

For more information, contact prosecutor's spokesperson Cheryl Spaulding at cheryl.spaulding@cmcpros.net or 609-465-1135, ext. 3416.

