Cape groups to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

Local organizations this weekend plan to celebrate Juneteenth, an annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States that became an official federal holiday last year, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Events include community gatherings, music and festivals, according to a list compiled by staff at the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey in Cape May.

There also will be tours of the museum at 632 Lafayette St., with multiple tours planned Friday starting at noon.

On Saturday, the Cape May County NAACP Juneteenth Festival begins at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 207 W. Main St. in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. Plans call for food, vendors, games and speakers. The organization Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro is also listed as an event sponsor.

On Saturday evening, a Unity Concert benefiting the Tubman museum is planned at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace, featuring music by African American composers including Florence Price and Scott Joplin. The event is coproduced by Dr. Jay Fluellen and Pamela Whitman.

Black Excellence Festival returns to Showboat for federal holiday Nathan Smalls makes a difference every day in the black community.

Tickets to that event are $20 and available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice. For more details, call 609-399-6111.

There is no charge for the Whitesboro event, or for a Juneteenth celebration planned for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Park in Cape May, at 400 Lafayette St.

Last year, the celebration of Juneteenth in Cape May also marked the grand opening of the museum, which celebrates Tubman’s life and work as an abolitionist and on the Underground Railroad, as well as the history of the Black community in Cape May, with displays on local families and Cape May’s place in the history of efforts to end slavery.

In addition to museum tours, Sunday in Cape May will include events honoring volunteers and a service at Macedonia Baptist Church on Lafayette Street.

Sometimes called Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and other names, Juneteenth commemorates the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, bringing news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in the reunited United States. This was months after the end of the Civil War and 2½ years after Abraham Lincoln signed the executive order officially ending slavery.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.