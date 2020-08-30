CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Last week, with little fanfare, the Cape May County Board of Freeholders approved a plan to address the county's bridges, outlining hundreds of millions of dollars in spending over the next 15 years.
The state of the county’s bridges has long been a concern, with some designated as being in poor condition and functionally obsolete. A few date from the 1930s.
The plan, approved Tuesday, outlines massive spending, with the local cost estimated between $603 million and $890 million. Even with that, the plan assumes as much or more money coming from state and federal sources, putting the total cost of implementing the plan at over $1 billion.
About 70% of the project costs could come from outside the county, said Freeholder Will Morey, one of the driving forces behind the plan. If that falls short, he said the county expects to raise at least half the cost of the extensive projects from state and federal sources, an expectation he believes is well within reach.
“I think that’s ultimately more than achievable,” he said.
With many of the county’s communities on barrier islands, the bridges form a vital link between municipalities, and one upon which the county’s $6.6 billion-a-year tourism industry depends.
The plan looks at the 23 bridges in the county, as well as the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission, of which three date from the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration and a fourth over Corsons Inlet that opened in 1949.
The drawbridge over Middle Thorofare near Wildwood Crest has long been a worry to drivers and officials.
“This bridge is beyond its service life and must be replaced,” reads the 82-page plan adopted by the county, which projects construction by 2027 at an estimated cost of more than $230 million.
But according to Cape May County Engineer Robert Church, the bridge of greatest concern is a seemingly nondescript drawbridge leading into Stone Harbor at 96th Street. The county has already spent millions of dollars to keep the bridge in operation, but in 2019, it was closed three times for emergency repairs and the weight and speed limits were recently reduced to address structural concerns.
“The county must replace this span as soon as possible,” reads the document. The projected timeline is to seek proposals for plans for a new bridge in the spring, with the project completed between 2025 and 2027, and a cost estimate of more than $20 million.
The plan includes evaluations of multiple bridges, with the earliest still in use constructed in 1927 and the latest from 2019. Some don’t need any work, or minor projects over the coming 15 years like painting. Others require far more extensive work.
Two of the bridges are along a marshy stretch between the end of the Garden State Parkway and the toll bridge over Middle Thorofare, with the structure of the short, narrow bridge over Upper Thorofare listed as being in poor condition. The bridges have no shoulders and the lanes are narrow compared to the rest of the roadway.
“I ride my bike the fastest going over that section of the road,” Morey said.
But these two are a relatively easy fix compared to the much larger toll bridge leading from there into the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township south of Wildwood Crest. The plan calls for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of improvements along that section of Ocean Drive, as part of an overall plan to address the shortcomings along the route.
According to Church, the toll bridge remains safe to travel, but will need to be replaced. In addition to shore-bound cars, the bridge is the point of access for a large commercial fishing fleet, which relies on regular drawbridge openings for the large trawlers to reach the open ocean. There are also environmentally sensitive areas and protected wildlife preserves, along with several businesses lining the approach.
The long-term plans also call for the replacement of the toll bridges over Grassy Sound, Corsons Inlet and the Townsends Inlet Bridge connecting Avalon and Sea Isle City, which has seen multiple closures over recent years.
The plan also calls for replacing bridges at Hand Avenue and Springers Mill, a smaller bridge at 104th Street in Stone Harbor and extensive work to other bridges around the county.
The county will be able to bond for much of the cost, minimizing the impact on the tax rate. The plan includes a cost estimate of $12.50 more a year for the owner of a house assessed at $250,000.
“This is certainly not overly burdensome given the magnitude of the projects, their critical nature, and the economic and quality of life benefits received by having such important infrastructure fully functional,” reads the county report.
For those worried about the tax impact, Morey said the county began working on funding the plan in 2017, when a part of the county tax levy was dedicated to bridge replacement.
“I tell people, if you’ve been able to afford the county taxes for the past four years, you have nothing to fear from this bridge plan,” he said.
According to Morey, the plan is the result of hundreds of hours of work on the part of county employees, if not thousands of hours. The seemingly buttoned-down member of county government cited a surprising source of inspiration the team turned to throughout the process: the beatnik tank commander “Oddball” played by Donald Sutherland in the Clint Eastwood action movie “Kelly’s Heroes,” set in World War II.
He quoted the characters response when confronted with the possibility that a bridge they planned to cross would no longer be passable:
“Don’t hit me with them negative waves so early in the morning. Think that bridge will be there, and it will be there. It’s a mother beautiful bridge, and it will be there.”
That was the call to action through the process, Morey said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.