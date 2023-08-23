CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Union members and supporters packed the Tuesday meeting of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, calling on the county to call off plans to bring an outside operator to the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Speakers decried the idea as unfair to the workers at the center, and likely to harm the residents of the care facility as well. Several mentioned the extraordinary efforts staff members put in to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

“We were health care heroes. Now we’re disposable employees,” said Stephen White, a resident of the Villas section of Lower Township and a Crest Haven employee.

Last week, employees heard about the county's decision to publish a request for proposals for the operation of the center. Companies have until Sept. 13 to submit proposals to operate the facility. The Board of Commissioners could take a vote Oct. 24, with the potential for a new operator at the start of next year.

Members of the AFSCME, which represents county workers, including at the Crest Haven facility, crowded the county meeting room in an administration building just down the road from the nursing home.

It was standing room only in the meeting room, with an overflow crowd in the lobby of the county building watching on a screen, and one man watching on another screen set up outside the building.

County officials have said protecting employee jobs and ensuring the care of residents is part of the request for proposals, but the employees and union representatives who spoke said an outside contractor would mean a loss of benefits and pensions for workers and cuts to patient care.

Some speakers were visibly angry or upset, and one employee shouted several times from his seat, at one point promising to vote Democrat. The county government is entirely Republican.

Alexandria Alarcon, a licensed practical nurse at Crest Haven, said she was concerned about her benefits, and that many residents of the facility have told her they are worried about the future. She said the commissioners could one day need a facility like Crest Haven themselves.

“You have money, so you assume that your family’s going to take care of you. That’s not always the case,” she said. “You also need to think about karma.”

Most of those who addressed the meeting were county employees, either at Crest Haven or in other departments, but not all speakers were. Roseann Regruto said her mother is blind and is in Crest Haven. She described the staff’s efforts during the pandemic as heroic and said the staff are like family to the residents and their relatives.

White said he did not see members of the county governing body at the facility, calling out Commissioner Jeff Pierson, who has responsibly for that department.

“Why don’t you come there? Why don’t you come visit us to see what really goes on there?” White said. He and other speakers said the county finds the funds to support the Cape May County Zoo, which does not charge admission, saying the county should be able to support Crest Haven.

At the beginning of the meeting, Jeffery Lindsay, the county counsel, said he has met with employees several times since the RFP was announced last week, as well as with the residents, and is set to meet one on one with the staff members, and provided contact information for family members of residents to discuss the potential change.

According to Lindsay, the nursing home has operated at a deficit of more than $30 million over the past five years.

He said at the meeting that Crest Haven "continues to experience a rise in operating costs, the state’s push toward a home health model, the regulations governing its operation and the local market’s ability and willingness to provide care to Medicare residents."

Other county statements put the deficit at more than $7 million a year, with a projected deficit of more than $10 million annually by the end of the decade.

He advised members of the governing body not to speak about the issue at the meeting, or respond to the comments from county workers or union members, saying there remains items to be discussed with the union.

In a statement released after the meeting, Commissioner Director Len Desiderio said the county has looked hard at the operations at Crest Haven and worked to stabilize finances at the center. From 2018 to 2021, the taxpayers funded operations at the center to cover a $26 million deficit.

“It is no longer feasible for taxpayers to shoulder the amount it costs to operate Crest Haven,” Desiderio said. “As so many other New Jersey county governments have concluded, the operation of long-term care facilities is best left to the private sector.”

He said the residents of the facility are the first concern for the county, and that people’s jobs will be protected.

Some employees will be moved elsewhere in the county, and the contract will insist that a new operator “retain as many current employees as possible.”

“The county is committed to ensuring that no one will lose their job,” Desiderio said in the statement.

Union officials at the meeting said the county made no mention of the deficits at the most recent contract negotiation, and said the union could work with the county to make sure the facility is stable and solvent, rather than bring in a new operation by the end of the year.

Several workers said there had been unaddressed issues with billing, which could have increased the financial problems, and White called on the county to invest more in the center, not try to leave it behind.

Others at the meeting said the workers are represented by county government.

Henry Hayes, the son of longtime Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, was among the speakers.

“She will not speak against you. I shouldn’t, but I’m a member of the union,” he said. “As you can see, these are your constituents. These are the people who are voting you in. They do not want this.”

County workers say no to Crest Haven plan 