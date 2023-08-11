CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After two centuries managing residential care facilities, Cape May County may be getting out of the nursing home business, with a request for proposals for a contractor to operate the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Companies have until Sept. 13 to submit proposals to operate the facility. The Board of County Commissioners could take action this fall, with the potential for a new operator at the start of next year. The center operates at an annual deficit.

“The county will carefully evaluate all proposals and, if justified by the proposals received, issue a contract within 60 days, which would most likely be at the Oct. 24 commissioner meeting,” said Jeffery Lindsay, the county counsel. “The transition would be effective Jan. 1, 2024.”

The facility has 180 beds, according to information from the New Jersey Department of Health. Lindsay said the residents of the facility will receive the same care and will be able to remain at Crest Haven.

“The county’s focus during this process and through any transition that might occur is with the residents and employees. We intend to move ahead very carefully and thoughtfully,” Lindsay said. “The RFP requires any new operator to continue providing the same care and services to all residents. No resident will be displaced or receive a disruption in the care they receive. Further, the county will ensure that any new operator has strict controls that safeguard the quality of care of our residents.”

At least 32 of the employees at the center will remain with the county, Lindsay said. They include clerical, housekeeping and maintenance staff.

“The county wants to limit the impact of any layoffs, and these titles would have bumping rights that impact employees holding the same titles in other departments,” Lindsay said. “The RFP includes a commitment from any new operator to hire the employees not being retained by the county, and to provide them with retirement savings plans and health benefits coverage.”

Len Desiderio, director of the Board of County Commissioners, confirmed the RFP on Thursday but said any questions should go to Linday. Jeffrey Pierson, the commissioner who has oversight of Crest Haven, did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did Crest Haven Director Mark Stratoti.

Whether the move will save money won’t be known until proposals are in, Lindsay said. He said operations costs are up.

“The nursing home has operated at a deficit of several million dollars for many years now, and we continue to experience a rise in operating costs,” Lindsay said. “Further, the state’s recent push towards the home-health model, federal and state regulations for operating facilities, and the willingness of private facilities to accept an increased number of Medicaid residents have presented significant challenges for the county to operate Crest Haven.”

The county’s budget for 2023 envisions salaries and wages at the center to come in at $8 million, plus $3.78 million in other operating expenses and $83,000 in new equipment. That’s somewhat offset by an expected $8 million in revenue this year. In 2022, the facility brought in $9.56 million, according to the posted county budget.

Residents of the long-term nursing and rehabilitation facility can use Medicare, Medicaid and insurance. The website does not list a daily fee but states it includes accommodation, meals, nursing and nurse aid care, activities and other amenities.

The county dedicated Crest Haven in 1990, the third care facility operated by the county since it constructed an almshouse in 1821. Later, according to a history of Crest Haven posted by Cape May County, a more modern facility was completed. Scarcity delayed the work during World War I and World War II, after which the Cape May County Welfare Home opened in 1953, and was expanded less than a decade later.

By 1987, the county decided a new facility was needed, and work began on Crest Haven Nursing Home. Former Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said at the time that “there is a definite need to protect our low-income elderly residents and provide care for them within the county, so they can remain close to their families,” as quoted in the county history.

The facility continued to expand, with the addition of a rehabilitation program and a palliative care unit.