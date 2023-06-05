A Cape May Court House convenience store sold one of three winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery tickets Friday, resulting in the splitting of a $703,887 jackpot, the New Jersey lottery said Monday.
US Food on Route 47 sold one of three tickets worth $234,629, the Lottery said in a news release. The winning numbers were 06, 10, 19, 25 and 43, and the XTRA number was 02.
The retailers will each receive a $2,000 bonus check, the Lottery said.
The other winning tickets were sold in Willingboro, Burlington County, and Clifton, Passaic County.
