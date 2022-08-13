Cape Chamber president finishes 1st year at Institute for Organization Management

Emily Paul, president and CEO of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her first year at the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Paul was appointed to her role after longtime President Vicki Clark retired earlier this year.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” Raymond P. Towle, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of the Institute for Organization Management, said Wednesday in a news release. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

The nonprofit institute offers its training program at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Since its inception in 1921, the institute has educated thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates, the U.S. Chamber said.

Paul said enrolling in the program is vital for Cape's chamber to flourish, given that new ideas and practices help strengthen any organization.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program and look forward to using all that I have learned to strengthen the Chamber and the business community that we represent," Paul said.

Cape's chamber represents businesses in the southernmost end of New Jersey with its 30-member board.