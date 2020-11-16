Cape chamber partners with campground on drive-thru Festival of Lights

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Holly Shores Camping Resort in Erma is planning a drive-thru Christmas celebration.
The campground is being supported by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural fundraiser to support Cape Regional Medical Center.
For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores for a drive-thru holiday light experience.
“These holiday light display events are very popular throughout the country and offer a great way to safely enjoy the spirit of Christmas,” chamber Marketing Director John Kelly said.
For information, contact Bill or Christine at 609-886-1234 or info@hollyshores.com.
