Cape Chamber of Commerce President Clark announces retirement

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Vicki Clark will end her 30-year career with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce this spring.
Clark will retire May 30, after her current term as president finishes, the chamber said Thursday.
Clark has been the chamber’s president since 2004, first serving as marketing and membership director, her first title with the chamber in 1991.
“I’m excited to have more time with family, especially my seven grandchildren, who are growing up so fast,” Clark said in a statement Thursday.
The chamber serves as an advocate for county businesses, specifically those in the tourism sector. Clark says she anticipates staying connected with the organization after she retires.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May Chamber of Commerce wants President Joe Biden to speed p…
During Clark’s tenure, the chamber introduced an Education Foundation and the Women in Business Conference.
The Education Foundation, created in 2015, enhances education and training programs that cater to the skills of local young professionals.
The Women in Business Conference hosts an annual event offering development, support and networking opportunities for women in business. The 17th conference will be held in March.
“Although I just became chairwoman in October, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Vicki for more than six years through my involvement on the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” chamber Chairwoman Amy Mahon said in a statement.
“It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to work alongside Vicki. I greatly admired her leadership during the pandemic, and her knowledge of Cape May County, its tourism industry, and inner workings is unmatched,” Mahon said. “While I am sad to lose such a great asset, Vicki’s retirement is well deserved, and I wish her a very enjoyable one.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.