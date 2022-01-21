Cape Chamber of Commerce President Clark announces retirement

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Vicki Clark will end her 30-year career with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce this spring.

Clark will retire May 30, after her current term as president finishes, the chamber said Thursday.

Clark has been the chamber’s president since 2004, first serving as marketing and membership director, her first title with the chamber in 1991.

“I’m excited to have more time with family, especially my seven grandchildren, who are growing up so fast,” Clark said in a statement Thursday.

The chamber serves as an advocate for county businesses, specifically those in the tourism sector. Clark says she anticipates staying connected with the organization after she retires.

During Clark’s tenure, the chamber introduced an Education Foundation and the Women in Business Conference.

The Education Foundation, created in 2015, enhances education and training programs that cater to the skills of local young professionals.