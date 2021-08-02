 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape Chamber calls for border with Canada to open
0 comments
top story

Cape Chamber calls for border with Canada to open

{{featured_button_text}}
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a creative plan by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to have Ontario residents line up inside the tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

 Paul Sancya

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May Chamber of Commerce wants President Joe Biden to speed plans to allow Canadian tourists to cross the border.

The border has been closed to most travelers since March 20, 2020, due to the pandemic. Plans are to reopen this month.

Local businesses want to accelerate the timeline.

According to a statement from the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Canada plans to open the border to vaccinated visitors from the United States on Aug. 9, but the U.S. won’t allow Canadian visitors to cross the border until Aug. 21.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The organization believes the delay will cost local businesses.

“We believe that there is no reason to wait until Aug. 21 and ask President Biden to welcome our Canadian visitors now in the interest of our tourism industry and economic recovery,” said Vicki Clark, president of the county chamber.

Most summers, visitors from the province of Quebec visit Cape May County in significant numbers. That was not possible last year, and businesses are worried that they are running out of time for 2021.

Citing a report from Cape May County in 2019, Clark said Canadian visitors make up nearly 10% of the area’s visitor base. They also tend to stay longer than most visitors, she said. Clark estimated each Canadian visitor spends $1,400 a day, which adds up to nearly $2 million for a year.

“These loyal visitors want to return to vacationing in Cape May County and every day the border is closed is a lost opportunity for them and lost revenue for Cape May County, and New Jersey,” Clark said. “In the tourism industry, you don’t more days on the calendar. Once the sun sets, the day is over, and the opportunity is gone.”

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News