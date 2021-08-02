Cape Chamber calls for border with Canada to open

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May Chamber of Commerce wants President Joe Biden to speed plans to allow Canadian tourists to cross the border.
The border has been closed to most travelers since March 20, 2020, due to the pandemic. Plans are to reopen this month.
Local businesses want to accelerate the timeline.
According to a statement from the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Canada plans to open the border to vaccinated visitors from the United States on Aug. 9, but the U.S. won’t allow Canadian visitors to cross the border until Aug. 21.
The organization believes the delay will cost local businesses.
“We believe that there is no reason to wait until Aug. 21 and ask President Biden to welcome our Canadian visitors now in the interest of our tourism industry and economic recovery,” said Vicki Clark, president of the county chamber.
Most summers, visitors from the province of Quebec visit Cape May County in significant numbers. That was not possible last year, and businesses are worried that they are running out of time for 2021.
Citing a report from Cape May County in 2019, Clark said Canadian visitors make up nearly 10% of the area’s visitor base. They also tend to stay longer than most visitors, she said. Clark estimated each Canadian visitor spends $1,400 a day, which adds up to nearly $2 million for a year.
“These loyal visitors want to return to vacationing in Cape May County and every day the border is closed is a lost opportunity for them and lost revenue for Cape May County, and New Jersey,” Clark said. “In the tourism industry, you don’t more days on the calendar. Once the sun sets, the day is over, and the opportunity is gone.”
