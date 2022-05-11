Cape celebrates opening of veterans clinic

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With a mission to look after the health of veterans, a clinic that opened in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township in December 2020 did not hold an opening ceremony due to COVID-19.

An open house and health fair Wednesday gave an opportunity to commemorate the opening, in the County Commons on Route 9, where there had formerly been a Kmart. The site includes private businesses, county employment services, the county human services department and other services, as well as an expanded location for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, known as the Cape May Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The larger site can offer more services than the former location on the Coast Guard base in Cape May, with 11,000 square feet of space. Officials with the VA say the location is also more convenient for many veterans.

On Wednesday, Cape May County Commissioners Gerald Thornton and Jeffrey Pierson spoke at the open house, praising the efforts to get it open and operational.

They were joined by VA Wilmington Director Vincent Kane and Kelly Craig, the nurse manager of the outpatient clinic.

Thornton had been working to open the clinic for decades and credited former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, with getting the necessary funding and support to get the project off the ground.

Emergency department at Cape Regional to be renamed after $3M gift CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A $3 million gift will mean a new name for the revamped emergency dep…

“Congressman LoBiondo and I worked on getting an expanded and centralized Veteran’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Cape May County for many years,” said Thornton, who is an Air Force veteran. “It was important to get this clinic so our veterans wouldn’t have to travel unnecessarily long distances for medical services that could be provided closer to home. They deserve it for their time serving this great nation.

“Frank (LoBiondo) always was a fierce supporter of our veterans throughout South Jersey,” Thornton said.

The Wilmington VA also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the day, in addition to providing tours of the clinic to members of the community. They also worked with local Veterans of Foreign Wars members who organized a day of service at the site.

“I have had the pleasure of touring the facility before, and it is truly amazing to see the level of care being provided,” said Pierson, who retired as a brigadier general after 42 years in the U.S. Army and New Jersey Army National Guard. “It was important to celebrate this clinic being open here because we know the hard work it took over decades to get here.”

Health services for veterans available at the site include primary care, preventive care, mental health care, podiatry, social services, women’s health care and laboratory services, according to the VA.

“It will also expand telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to veterans and will provide hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services,” Kane said in a statement.

For more information, call 800-461-8262, ext. 2850, or 302-633-5206. Veterans also can schedule appointments at 800-461-8262, option 2, or at myhealth.va.gov.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.