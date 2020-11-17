Cape breweries band together for Habitat home

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Each of the 10 breweries in Cape May County has its own approach, both to beermaking and to the business.

This month, all 10 have come together to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity and the construction of a new home in Upper Township.

The project is called the Beer that Built the House. The original idea came from a fundraiser in Colorado, said Sarah Matthews, executive director for Habitat in Cape May County. Similar efforts have taken place around the country.

“As a nonprofit, we’re always looking for new ways to raise funds,” Matthews said. “Knowing the level of brewery-mania we have down here, I thought this was something that might take off.”

Over the past decade, craft brewing has exploded in Cape May County. All of the breweries were interested in participating. She said there were multiple ideas tossed around at the first meeting, held at a local tasting room.

“Somebody said, ‘Let’s do a collaborative beer,’” Matthews said. Each brewery would work on the same style of beer, using similar ingredients. Matthews said she later learned this is the first time such a collaboration has been done in the county with all of the breweries.