Cape, Atlantic counties rank among highest vaccine rates in the state

Atlantic and Cape May counties have been doing better than most in vaccinating their residents.
As of Thursday morning, 2,447 Cape May County residents had been fully vaccinated, meaning they received second doses, according to data culled from New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard. With an estimated population of 92,039 based on 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, that total gives the county a rate of 26.6 per 1,000. It is the highest such rate among all counties statewide.
In Atlantic County, 4,823 residents of its 263,670 had been fully vaccinated for a rate of 18.3 per 1,000, which is also above the state average.
For reference, Bergen County had fully vaccinated 16,046 of 932,202 for a rate of 17.2 per 1,000, while Essex County had fully vaccinated 10,471 of 798,975 for a rate of 13.1 per 1,000.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.