Cape Assist to light the night at annual Tree of Hope event

Cape Assist is holding their Tree of Hope event and Light the Night on Thursday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The annual event, which will feature a lighting of tree displays graciously provided by Forever Forest, is held in recognition of individuals’ recovery, in support of those battling with addiction, and in memory of those who lost their battle. Decorations will be provided to dedicate to those who have either overcome addiction, or lost their lives to addiction.

The event has been adapted to adhere to COVID-19 precautions and guests are invited to take part in the event at Cape Assist, at 3819 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood.

“Tree of Hope provides a visual light of hope to those suffering in darkness,” says Katie Faldetta, Executive Director of Cape Assist. “Even though we had to modify the ceremony this year, the beautiful display will still shine. It symbolizes optimism for brighter days ahead, and everyone, battling addiction or not, could use that reminder right now.”

To dedicate a decoration, wreath, or tree, which will be displayed all through December, please visit www.capeassist.org/toh or call 609-522-5960. All proceeds from Tree of Hope will be used to assist individuals with their recovery efforts.