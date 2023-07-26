WILDWOOD — As shore communities deal with another summer of issues with juveniles, including the underage use of alcohol and cannabis, local organization Cape Assist says it is ready to help.

That can include town hall meetings, staff training and awareness campaigns on underage drinking.

“It’s a community effort,” said Katie Faldetta, Cape Assist executive director and CEO. Cape Assist describes itself as a substance abuse prevention and treatment organization. “Over the years, we’ve continued to provide information, resources and role models for the youth in our county to make smart decisions and to lead by example.”

Multiple shore towns enacted new rules this summer related to those under 18. Ocean City created a new curfew and closed beach access after 8 p.m., along with other steps. Lower Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood have introduced or adopted earlier curfews and taken further steps, such as banning backpacks or restricting alcohol on beaches.

Cape Assist says it wants to help communities, including working with other organizations, including the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition and the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition.

“The easy part is telling them about the repercussions. The easy part is telling them something is wrong,” Faldetta said. “The part we need to work on together is providing them with an outlet to make the right choices, to be a positive influence for other individuals their age and to ultimately make our communities safer and stronger.”

The groups are offering employee training for businesses that sell alcohol, with a program focused on responsible consumption, intoxication prevention, underage drinking and drunken driving.

“Participants are trained how to recognize the signs of intoxication and receive strategies to best handle complicated situations, identify underage drinkers and prevent underage sales, and confidently use proven techniques to prevent alcohol-related problems,” reads a statement from Cape Assist.

Officials in several shore communities have cited juvenile justice reform in New Jersey, which limits police interactions with those under 18 and prevents juveniles from being searched for alcohol or marijuana, as contributing to recent problems with gatherings of teens.

In its statement, Cape Assist used examples of warnings for underage drinking or smoking marijuana, and said police can only make an arrest for a teenager buying alcohol with a false ID if the officer witnesses it.

“That’s why these new programs are so helpful,” said Lt. Oscar Perez with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, about the Cape Assist efforts. “People in these establishments, whether we are there or not, can help us out with underage drinking and fake IDs. The trainings also help because associates, servers and bouncers can get in trouble if they mistake a real ID for a fake.”

According to Perez, the number of alcohol-related arrests and incidents is on the rise, most often involving someone over 21 providing alcohol to underage drinkers.

The majority of the arrests involved minors drinking at facilities where they needed to provide an over-21 valid ID and could not. If an establishment in Cape May County is caught selling alcohol to minors, knowingly or unknowingly, the owners could face fines up to $500.

Cape Assist has also participated in other community efforts such as the We Check for 21 Conference sponsored by the Cape May County Municipal Alliances and the Cape May County Board of Commissioners. The conference offers training sessions on identifying fake IDs and turning away minors.

“While municipalities have set new curfews and implemented new policies in place to deter underage drinking and drug use, Cape Assist is working with other community groups to try to achieve the same goals,” reads the announcement from the organization.

For more information, visit capeassist.org.