 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape Assist hosts Coaching Boys Into Men program

  • 0
101522-pac-hom-capeassistphoto1.jpg

Participating in Cape Assist’s Coaching Boys into Men program in Wildwood on Sept. 23 were, from left, coach Cesar Santiago, advocates Chelysmaly Cruz, Steve Selby, Nikki Nichols, coaches Chrisy Casiello, Ed Leszczynski, Tommy Bisset, coach/advocate Joshua Mercado and coach Eugene Leao.

 Nina Contento, provided

Cape Assist held the first New Jersey adaptation of Coaching Boys Into Men, or CBIM, at the No Limits Boxing Academy in Wildwood on Sept. 23.

Cape Assist is one of two agencies in the state awarded funding to run the program, which helps prepare people in mentorship positions to teach emotional maturity, respect, integrity, and nonviolence to young men.

The Sept. 23 program was one of several training sessions to be held by Cape Assist. Anyone who is an influential figure in a young man’s life is free to come and learn. For more information, email CBIM@capeassist.org.

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News