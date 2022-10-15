Cape Assist hosts Coaching Boys Into Men program

Cape Assist held the first New Jersey adaptation of Coaching Boys Into Men, or CBIM, at the No Limits Boxing Academy in Wildwood on Sept. 23.
Cape Assist is one of two agencies in the state awarded funding to run the program, which helps prepare people in mentorship positions to teach emotional maturity, respect, integrity, and nonviolence to young men.
The Sept. 23 program was one of several training sessions to be held by Cape Assist. Anyone who is an influential figure in a young man’s life is free to come and learn. For more information, email CBIM@capeassist.org.
