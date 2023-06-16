CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Commissioners this week approved hiring two additional law firms to help fight plans for offshore wind farms.

Ocean Wind 1 plans to construct close to 100 turbines off the coast of Cape May County.

It is the furthest along in the state and federal regulatory process, but more are on the way. The wind energy development company is owned by Denmark-based Ørsted.

“Right now, Ørsted has made Cape May County part of a mass experiment and they have no idea how bad the results will be and, frankly, they don’t seem to care,” Len Desiderio, director of the Board of Commissioners, said in a statement released Friday. “Our serious legal team will be looking for avenues to stop these projects from damaging our environment and our economy.”

In a Tuesday vote, the county hired the Washington, D.C.-based Marzulla Law Firm, which specializes in challenging federal regulatory decisions.

The county has also engaged the services of attorney Anthony Bocchi of the law firm of Cullen-Dykman, with offices in New York, New Jersey and Washington, to review and challenge the permits issued to Ørsted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The law offices of Blaney, Donohue & Weinberg, based in Avalon, are already litigating on behalf of the county in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court over approvals issued to Ørsted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Little information was released Friday about how much efforts will cost. A county spokesperson said the county will be “billed as needed,” but the hourly rate for each firm was not immediately released, although it is part of public contracts.

Attorney Michael J. Donohue has been leading the county’s efforts connected to offshore wind since 2020. He’s a former Superior Court judge and the leader of the county’s Republican organization. The county also hired Cultural Heritage Partners, a law firm based in Virginia, to defend historic resources in the county.

County officials have resolved to “utilize all reasonable resources” to fight the offshore wind power plans. First up, they said, will be to demand a hearing on permits recently issued by New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection. The county also plans to have the team review federal permits as they are issued, and will likely challenge those as well.

“We had hoped that both state and federal regulatory agencies would actually do their jobs and subject Ørsted’s Ocean Wind project to the same type of scrutiny that they subject our homeowners and small businesses to when it comes to environmental permitting,” Donohue said. “Anyone who has ever attempted to undertake a waterfront construction project in Cape May County knows how these regulatory agencies make us jump through hoops and over rising hurdles, sometimes for years. But on the Ørsted project, it looks like these environmental regulatory agencies have fast tracked their approvals and skipped important steps that are in place to protect the environment, including marine mammals. With the addition of these expert law firms, the county’s legal team is prepared to fight on every available front to challenge the state and federal approvals being issued to Ørsted.”

Offshore wind plans face other challenges as well. Ocean City and Ocean Wind 1 are fighting over permits to bring power lines from wind turbines across that community at 35th Street, and other organizations are also seeking to hold off the work.

On Friday, the anti-wind power groups Save LBI, Defend Brigantine Beach and Protect Our Coast NJ announced they filed with the state Appellate Division challenging a DEP certification of the Ocean Wind 1 project.

In April, the DEP found the project proposal was consistent with the state’s Coastal Zone Management Act.

The court filing seeks to overturn that decision, and members of the groups said this is only the beginning of the legal challenges to be filed.

"We hope the offshore wind industry begins to understand that it will face fierce and growing legal battles if it continues in this destructive mission," said Bruce Afran, attorney for the three groups.

He said the DEP has acknowledged the wind farms will damage habitat, harm groups of marine mammals, reduce commercial fishing stocks and damage the tourism economy.

"Yet, the state persists in the bizarre belief that this massive engineering project will not injure our state's coastal zone, one of the most important marine communities on the East Coast and the core of New Jersey's $47 billion tourist industry," Afran said.

The Biden administration and Gov. Phil Murphy support offshore wind energy, seeing a means of reducing carbon emissions believed to contribute to climate change. Both have also cited the potential for new jobs in a clean-energy sector.

At a recent meeting of the BPU, board President Joseph Fiordaliso took issue with the speed of the projects, but not because things were moving too quickly. He accused the wind power companies of dragging their feet and said progress must be made, and soon.

“Climate change doesn’t delay itself. Climate change continues to progress at a rate that is dangerous,” Fiordaliso said. “We cannot afford any more delays.”

Cape May County hopes to slow things down as much as possible.

The Marzulla firm will review the multiple federal permits being sought by Ørsted, to recommend any potential legal challenges in that process. Bocchi will review and challenge the DEP permits.

Desiderio cited the deaths of whales over the winter in the county’s opposition to the wind power projects. Federal experts say there is no evidence that offshore work undertaken in advance of the wind farm projects had anything to do with the whale deaths, but many along the shore remain firmly convinced of a connection.

“We still believe that the state and federal governments have failed to address the continuing deaths of whales and dolphins and other marine mammals,” Desiderio said. “If Ørsted’s surveying equipment is leading to the deaths of the whales and dolphins, one can only imagine how many more will die if offshore construction of hundreds of windmills takes place. The plan to create a superhighway of windmills off of our beaches should be halted until studies can be completed to answer the questions about the whales and other serious negative environmental and economic impacts that are likely to occur.”