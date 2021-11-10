Cannon fire planned in Cape May for Veterans Day ceremony

CAPE MAY — Neighbors of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May should not be alarmed by the sound of cannons Thursday morning.

Coast Guard officials say neighbors should expect to hear the blast of a 21-gun salute, including cannon fire, at 10:58 a.m. The salute will honor the 100th anniversary of the interment of an unidentifiable member of the American Expeditionary Forces of World War I in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

After years of trench warfare, the guns went silent at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, when an armistice signed that morning went into effect. Three years later, the first remains were interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with the remains of additional service members added in 1958 and in 1984.

Plans call for the salute to be followed by two minutes of silence, then the playing of taps. In announcing the salute, Coast Guard officials describe the Tomb in Arlington as America’s most sacred shrine.

“As intended, it is dedicated to all veterans that have served and sacrificed on behalf of America and their families. It is a place that captures the very heart of America,” reads the statement from Coast Guard officials.