Cannabis licensing program sees the potential for veterans entering the industry

Serrano served as a personnel specialist in the Navy from 2005-11 and managed the careers of more than 5,000 service members. A Hudson County native, he got into the cannabis industry after his service because he saw firsthand how the "War on Drugs" affected his community and wanted to help people get over the barrier of entry that comes from the licensing process.

That barrier is mostly financial, Serrano said. For an application, subject matter experts in law, security and cultivation are needed to provide information on what goes into running a cannabis business. The total cost just to apply can run between $85,000 and $1 million.

"One time, we got paid over $300,000 from a major operator to do one application," he said. "It was evident upon all of us that people from my community would never be able to play if that's what the competition's looking like."

Once they came to that realization, Harvest 360 got to work developing a more affordable way to help members of the community put together their own high-quality applications. Those who enroll in the accelerator program are given study guides and application templates and do regular Q&A sessions with experts. Once their application is complete at the end of the program, it's run through a proprietary scoring algorithm to show applicants how it would fare in a real situation.