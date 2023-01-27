Cannabis cultivation site approved for Egg Harbor City

EGG HARBOR CITY – While Atlantic City officials trumpet plans to become the cannabis capital of the East, a much smaller city about 16 miles west on Route 30 also has plans for the new industry.

Last week, the Egg Harbor City Land Use Board approved a site plan and variances for a 63,500-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility on a wooded lot on Moss Mill Road in the city’s industrial business park, and downtown, renovations are underway on a former bank building at 201 Philadelphia Ave. to become the county’s newest cannabis retail location.

When sales to adults without a medical marijuana card began in New Jersey last spring, the only licensed retail locations were already approved for medical marijuana sales, including The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township, currently the only legal spot for recreational sales in Atlantic County.

New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been approving new licenses, including a vote in December approving a yearly license for cultivation sites and other businesses. Among them was Med Leaf LLC, the company set to open in Egg Harbor City.

Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said she expected the business to be open in the spring.

Med Leaf is owned by Kuldip and Viraj Vikani, a married couple, along with Sergio Barraza-Ingström, who said Thursday the company received its final approvals from Egg Harbor City last week and is set for a pre-construction meeting with staff members of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission next week.

He said the company hopes to be ready to open by April 20, often stylized as 4/20, which has become a cannabis holiday.

Barraza-Ingström said they expect high traffic at the location, and said he expects the new business to help revitalize the city’s downtown.

The other cannabis proposal for the city, an application from High Grass Farms LLC for a cannabis cultivation building at 1520 Moss Mill Road, with a partial second story.

Also operating as Phoenix Health Ventures, the company received city support for its cannabis license application in September of 2021.

As a member of the city’s Land Use Board, Jiampetti voted in favor of the new cannabis cultivation site on Moss Mill Road on Jan. 17. Those plans do not include retail sales, she said, adding that the company appeared poised to get the needed state licenses and start building soon.

An attorney representing the company did not respond to a request for interview Thursday. The LLC did not have a listed phone number of a website. The company has a mailing address in Little Egg Harbor.

She believed the project was going to mean an investment of around $6 million.

“So we’re excited,” she said.

Jiampetti said the township will welcome the jobs the facility will bring, as well as the tax revenue and the continued development in the industrial park.

Because cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, companies cannot ship it between states, even between contiguous states where both have legalized, without risking federal drug trafficking charges. That means New Jersey will need to expand its licensed cultivation centers, like the one proposed in Egg Harbor City, to supply an increasing number of dispensaries.

Project information filed as part of the application states that cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and wholesale distribution are permitted uses in Egg Harbor City’s Industrial Business Park zone.

The board approved size variances for the proposed building, as well as for the number of parking spaces. The application proposes 56, while 91 are required. The board’s approval was conditioned on storm water management improvements at the site.

Last year, Atlantic City has reviewed multiple cannabis business applications, including a cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge on Atlantic Avenue approved in November. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which operates as Atlantic City’s Planning Board, also approved a 125,000-square-foot cultivation facility at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Atlantic City approved a Green Zone Redevelopment Plan, making cannabis businesses a permitted use in much of the city, in hopes of drawing economic development from the newly legal industry.

Several other area communities have also approved cannabis sales within their municipal limits, although not all have yet seen applications from potential cannabis businesses.