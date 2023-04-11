ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has grown accustomed to legal marijuana since sales began almost a year ago.

The next step appears likely to be public consumption areas, where the business plan is to enhance the cannabis experience. Atlantic City appears to be in a good position to lead the way.

Picture low lighting, comfortable chairs, relaxing music and a warm feeling of well-being, enhanced by a haze of cannabis for those adults who choose to imbibe.

City officials have said for years legal weed could be good for America’s Playground, bringing a new wave of investment and jobs and expanding the local economy beyond casinos.

“Cannabis is real. It’s here. We’re trying to position Atlantic City as the cannabis hub for the East Coast,” said Kashawn “Kash” McKinley, the city’s director of constituent services who also leads the city’s Cannabis Review Board that advises Mayor Marty Small Sr. on cannabis-related issues.

Some of that investment is already being made.

Jon Cohn, the founder of Agri-Kind in Pennsylvania, estimated $35 million is on the way as part of two projects with which he has connections, and multiple other proposals are working through the approval process.

He’s a major investor in Starboard Industries, which has plans for a huge cannabis growing and cultivation operation on a 4-plus-acre property on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and his company has invested in High Rollers Dispensary, planned for the former casino floor in The Claridge hotel. He described his company as a passive investor in that business.

City officials have backed cannabis as an important new industry, creating a Green Zone redevelopment area where cannabis businesses are a permitted use, including consumption lounges.

In a recent interview, Cohn said both will depend on Atlantic City’s stream of tourists. He also outlined a bullish vision of cannabis in the city.

Casinos already bring in millions of visitors to the city, and shore communities see huge crowds of summer visitors. Cohn expects a percentage of those visitors will want to experience legal cannabis.

“There are really not a lot of shore towns that have opted into legal cannabis,” Cohn said.

Touring the grow

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been approving new licenses, with more than 70 approved out of 1,575 applications statewide. But most of those have been for dispensaries, Cohn said. Those new dispensaries will need product.

He said it takes longer to build and outfit a growing facility, and even when that is done, it will take months to grow and process the plants.

The Starboard Enterprises proposal calls for a 125,000-square-foot facility where there is now a vacant lot at Atlantic Avenue and MLK Boulevard. The plans include a commercial kitchen and manufacturing facilities, and Cohn expects some accommodation for tours, for those who want to see where their weed comes from. There could also be a museum at the site.

But sales of cannabis and other THC products will take place elsewhere, according to the plans.

Some have already suggested the city could see a glut of dispensaries.

“Atlantic City had 28 million visitors last year,” Cohn said. He does not see the number of dispensaries under consideration as close to oversaturation.

Atlantic City has not set a limit on the number of cannabis businesses, McKinley said.

“We want the market to determine how many dispensaries we need,” he said Wednesday.

Cohn described Atlantic City as an ideal spot for the cultivation business, with a welcoming city administration and land that is relatively affordable, while the property is also in an impact zone, where the state has given priority to cannabis businesses.

“We thought it would be a good match,” he said.

High Rollers Dispensary LLC, the company planning to open in The Claridge near the Boardwalk, received a conditional license in September, the first step toward getting fully licensed.

That could come this month or next.

“We know it is imminent. We just don’t know when,” Cohn said.

Andrew and Denise Kirkland are the primary owners of High Rollers, according to public documents.

Rules on the way

The public comment period on the state rules for consumption lounges recently closed. Several people interviewed for this story expect a vote to finalize those rules at the next meeting of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, but it is not on the agenda.

Like businesses serving alcohol, the dispensaries would be prohibited from selling cannabis to someone already intoxicated.

The draft rules say consumption areas must be connected to a licensed dispensary. It’s no surprise that no alcohol can be served at the sites, but the proposed rules say there can be no beverages or food served, either.

That rule has gotten some pushback. People enjoying cannabis tend to get hungry and thirsty, said Edmund DeVeaux, president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, what he often calls the chamber of commerce for cannabis.

Cohn said High Rollers would comply with all state rules but said if they could not sell beverages, they would likely give away water and soft drinks to improve the experience. If the dispensary cannot serve food, he said, it could provide kiosks where visitors can order what they’d like and have it delivered.

“We’re selling an experience,” McKinley said. He would like to see a consumption lounge open with every dispensary, saying there are thousands of hotel rooms in the city, along with a number of subsidized housing units where federal rules would keep people from consuming.

“You can’t smoke in there. You can’t smoke on our beautiful beaches and Boardwalk,” McKinley said. “We need these lounges to be safe spaces for people to enjoy.”

There are already multiple cannabis businesses in the works in Atlantic City, and more in the pipeline. City Council recently expanded the Green Zone to include a building at 1810 Baltic Ave.

Building owner Gary Lowenstein declined to disclose plans for the site or any information about a potential partner or purchaser, but he said it will be an exciting project.

“It’s going to be wonderful,” he said.

The city already has two cannabis businesses, both serving people with medical marijuana cards.

Business growing, with plenty more room

Last summer, weed sales in New Jersey topped $100 million, and the industry looks set to keep growing fast in the coming years.

Business groups see cannabis tourism as an important driver of the green economy, with entrepreneurs planning to offer tours of growing facilities much the way people visit wineries or breweries.

For Jersey Shore visitors, cannabis is expected to become increasingly accessible, with multiple dispensaries for the adult use market moving through the state licensing process. But once someone has their legal buds, finding somewhere to legally spark them up may be a problem.

Most communities, even those that have said yes to local cannabis sales, have rules against public smoking. Hotels and other accommodations often have strict no-smoking-anything rules, and as McKinley pointed out, the beaches and boardwalks are also off limits.

Avoiding the clinical

There is a give-and-take between the industry and regulators, DeVeaux said, describing it as the difference between “culinary and clinical.”

For instance, in some states where weed is legal, there is a move toward gourmet edibles and weed-infused dinners. New Jersey allows cannabis edibles, but under strict regulations. For instance, pieces are not to come shaped like fruit, characters or animals. That rule is aimed at making intoxicating products less attractive to children.

There are also rules against perishable items, so no hash brownies or cannabis cookies.

Gummies, sometimes described as soft lozenges, are allowed.

Weed businesses want to keep consumption lounges away from the “clinical” side, DeVeaux said. The current rules describe “consumption areas,” which DeVeaux said sounds like concrete floors and florescent lights. A lounge, on the other hand, means couches and comfy chairs, a nice carpet and a relaxing atmosphere. The idea is to offer a space where people will be happy to spend time.

“I think some people would be more accepting if it looked like a dialysis unit,” DeVeaux said.

At High Rollers, Cohn said, plans are to offer an inviting atmosphere, using the appeal of the classic hotel in which it will be built. In testimony to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority as part of the approval process, Cohn said plans are to put about $3.5 million into renovations as part of that project.

The lounge is set to include 3,700 square feet of the overall project. Customers can make a purchase at the dispensary and leave or enjoy it at the lounge.

There are consumption lounges in the works for Elizabeth, Trenton and Jersey City, DeVeaux said. He suggested lounges could be a good fit in Atlantic City.

Across the country, on-site consumption is not the norm.

In Las Vegas, another tourist town with a mix of legal cannabis and casinos, Planet 13 is billed as the world’s largest dispensary. But Cohn said that is more of a superstore. Last year, that business announced plans to add a consumption area.

McKinley said cannabis consumption could be part of the Atlantic City experience for adults, who could visit a lounge and then continue on to enjoy entertainment or a nice dinner out.

Within a year to 16 months, Cohn predicts, New Jersey’s cannabis market could be more stable, without long lines at dispensaries and plentiful product.

The designs for the High Rollers site have been put out to bid, with plans for construction to start soon while the license process is underway. The new business could be open by the end of summer, Cohn said. He added there is not a rush to get open for the start of the season.

“We don’t want to open when we don’t have enough supply,” Cohn said.

