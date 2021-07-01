Cannabis company announces partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College

Two Atlantic City men arrested, two guns recovered in separate incidents ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two men and recovered two guns in separate incidents, the de…

The company projects hiring 100 people for a medicinal cannabis site, and Reilly has said that could double if the property also grows for the retail market.

There is the possibility of financial support in the future, Reilly said, but for now the company will offer expertise and guidance in helping prepare students for cannabis jobs. Although the company does not yet have any locations in New Jersey, it is well established in Massachusetts and has medical cannabis locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

“Through our partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College, we plan to help identify, educate and prepare future employees for careers in the cannabis industry,” Reilly said. That will include developing a medical cannabis curriculum at the community college, creating an internship program and supporting “workforce development events” at the campus.

The partnership will also encourage diversity in the program and in jobs it may lead to, according to statement from the company and the school. Reilly said the company has a similar arrangement with Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts.

