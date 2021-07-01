Cannabis company announces partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Insa, a Massachusetts-based cannabis company with plans to become the first to legally grow the plant in Cape May County, announced a new partnership Wednesday with Atlantic Cape Community College.
Plans include a medical cannabis curriculum, internships at the Insa facility and a pipeline for graduates to get jobs in the newly legal industry. A program could be up and running in 2022, according to Steve Reilly, co-owner and one of the founders of Insa of Easthampton, Massachusetts.
“The timing depends on us getting the license,” Reilly said. Insa has applied for a New Jersey license to grow cannabis for the medicinal market, a process that has taken longer than anticipated. Both Middle Township officials and Reilly said an announcement could come any day, but they have been saying something similar for months.
It’s been almost three years since Insa presented plans to build a new growing facility on Indian Trail Road in the Goshen section of the township, at the site of a now-vacant seafood processing plant. Township officials have supported the plan to grow and sell for the medical market at the site.
The partnership with the college focuses on creating educational opportunities to move Cape May County from a seasonal economy to an expanded, year-round job market, according to an announcement released Wednesday.
The company projects hiring 100 people for a medicinal cannabis site, and Reilly has said that could double if the property also grows for the retail market.
There is the possibility of financial support in the future, Reilly said, but for now the company will offer expertise and guidance in helping prepare students for cannabis jobs. Although the company does not yet have any locations in New Jersey, it is well established in Massachusetts and has medical cannabis locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.
“Through our partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College, we plan to help identify, educate and prepare future employees for careers in the cannabis industry,” Reilly said. That will include developing a medical cannabis curriculum at the community college, creating an internship program and supporting “workforce development events” at the campus.
The partnership will also encourage diversity in the program and in jobs it may lead to, according to statement from the company and the school. Reilly said the company has a similar arrangement with Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts.
Reilly said the company will be able to guide the school in what skills students will need to land a job in the cannabis industry. Such programs are becoming increasingly common, with Stockton University launching a minor in cannabis studies in 2018 and Rowan University announcing an Institute for Cannabis Research, Policy and Workforce Development earlier this year.
Supporters of the programs say a legal cannabis industry in New Jersey will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in sales in its first year and lead to jobs in sales and cultivation, marketing, IT, delivery, law and more.
“As we continue to offer the most immersive educational experience for our students, a partnership with Insa will diversify the career paths available locally by providing long-term careers after graduation,” said Maria Kellett, dean of Atlantic Cape’s Cape May County campus.
The program will be part of the school’s workforce development department, she said.
“We’re not necessarily doing a degree in cannabis studies,” she said, but there will be a certificate that the school believes will help open doors in the cannabis industry. “We want to help local people get the training they need to get those jobs.”
For now, even though voters overwhelmingly supported legalization and Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation in February, the only legal sales of cannabis in New Jersey are to individuals with medical marijuana cards, and those dispensaries are extremely limited.
Reilly confirmed the company would also like to open a retail dispensary in the township, if the Township Committee eventually approves the use. So far, the township has held off on saying yes or no as neighboring towns move forward on ordinances.
In Cape May County, most have said no to cannabis retail, but West Cape May is looking at allowing at least one license and Lower Township is set Tuesday to have a public hearing and final vote on an ordinance allowing one license in a commercial zone and a second in its industrial zone.
Several people have indicated an interest in opening a cannabis shop in Middle Township. Insa has not looked beyond the township for a retail site, Reilly said, adding the company has a good rapport with local officials.
In previous interviews, Mayor Tim Donohue said the growing facility could put Insa among the major year-round employers in the county. Reilly sees the partnership with the community college as part of that economic development. He said it would also help the company if potential employees already have the skills they will need.
“Transforming lives is what we do at Insa, and through our business plans in Cape May County, we hope to be the catalyst that helps boost the economy through employment for the region as a whole,” Reilly said.
