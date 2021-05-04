Cannabis business ban introduced in Dennis Twp.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Cannabis businesses may soon be illegal in Dennis Township.
An ordinance introduced by the Dennis Township Committee would prohibit all cannabis establishments, distributors or delivery services from opening within township boundaries. The delivery of cannabis items and related supplies by a delivery service would still be permitted under the ordinance.
According to a public notice from the township, this action is being taken to "due to present uncertainties regarding the potential future impacts that allowing one or more classes of cannabis business might have on New Jersey municipalities in general, and on Dennis Township in particular."
The ordinance will be presented at a public hearing 5:30 p.m. June 8 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Rd., Dennisville.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
