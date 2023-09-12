ATLANTIC CITY — Cannabis has gone respectable.

Now legal in New Jersey, the former outlaw plant pays its taxes and plays by the rules, for the most part. Most in the cannabis industry believe federal legalization can’t be too far away, with close to half of Americans living in states with legal weed.

On the expansive floor of the Atlantic City Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, thousands strolled among the booths and displays at this year’s New Jersey Cannabis Convention.

Some were for weed-centric items like commercial drying systems, automatic joint rollers and yield-increasing fertilizers.

Some were, by any definition, just plain square. Think packaging suppliers, insurance companies and accountants, albeit explicitly cannabis-friendly accountants.

Conversations on the convention floor focused on optimization, compliance strategies and “the cannabis space.”

There were presentations on social equity and women-owned businesses, but also on managing HR and payroll, marketing and branding.

Has weed gotten boring?

New Jersey cannabis business group blames regulators for sluggish growth At least for a while, the New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association avoided criticizing the sate…

Maybe it’s just growing up.

Kristen Goedde, chief operating officer of Trichome Analytical, a third-party lab that tests cannabis for licensed cannabis businesses and customers, said she’s been coming to the Atlantic City convention for years.

It was at the Cannabis Convention that she met the person who would become her firm’s accountant. She said the convention has seemed to double each year.

At first, it was a little more like the 4/20 festival held in April, with people selling cannabis on site. Now, she said Friday, she saw several license holders and others who are in the process of applying for licenses through the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

For businesses to work on a larger scale, and for the industry to begin to function as a normal part of the economy rather than an underground commodity, the new companies will need insurance and payroll, carpenters and electricians, she and other convention participants said.

The same day, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced plans to open applications for three new classes of licenses, for wholesale, distribution and delivery, what commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou described in a statement as a significant step.

“Now that New Jersey's market is on the cusp of 50 operational cannabis retailers, opening up applications for delivery services, wholesalers, and distributors will help New Jersey's market serve consumers better," said Jeff Brown, the commission’s executive director.

The commission also approved new rules expanding what will be available for cannabis edibles, to include beverages, chocolate and baked goods. Those rules will be open to public comment for 60 days.

Somers Point quits work to bring pot sales to town Somers Point City Council on Thursday chose to end its progress toward allowing cannabis sales and a distribution center in town, shooting down an ordinance introduced in July.

New Jersey cannabis is expected to be a billion-dollar industry, and the number of dispensaries continues to grow, although some in the industry say it has not grown fast enough. But several people at the convention say the change that has taken place since New Jersey voted to legalize in 2020 has been remarkable.

The convention has clearly changed in that time.

The Cannabis Convention in Atlantic City has not quite doubled each year, but it has grown quickly, said Marc Shepard, founder and president of convention presenter NECANN. The event started in 2019 and did not take place in 2020. It began with about 1,000 participants and had about 2,000 by 2022. This year may have reached 3,500, he said, but he won’t know for sure for a couple of days.

With the licensing process up and running, he said, there are more supply-side vendors participating, with companies specializing in packaging, horticulture and finance trying to build inroads to the new industry, and to current and future license holders.

There are now enough cannabis licenses to reach critical mass, he said, with the expectation that the event could soon reach the size of the organization’s Boston convention, with more than 300 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees.

“Like all NECANN events, the New Jersey Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state's cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” Shepard said before the event. “With the cannabis industry heating up in the Mid-Atlantic, it’s also a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses and promote their products.”

Among those attending Friday was Smrita Choubey, the founder of Veda farms in Warren County, who is working toward getting a state license as a cannabis cultivator. Her plan calls for growing organic cannabis outdoors, in the sunlight, a significant departure from the indoor grows that are now the standard.

“We want to explore that Garden State terroir,” she said, using a term from French winemaking for the impact of the soil and the place on the wine. She describes herself as a Jersey girl but said her family farmed in India for generations, where she said cannabis culture goes back centuries.

Middle Township approves new cannabis ordinance Middle Township has discussed the potential economic benefit to the community as part of the motivation for a new ordinance allowing two cannabis retailers and other businesses, which will pay the township a 2% tax on sales. The vote repeals a previous ordinance allowing a single retailer.

Like any other convention, those leaving for the day made plans to visit some of the nearby restaurants and casinos. The main discernable difference from the lawn and garden show or the upcoming Northeast Regional Carwash Convention at the same center was a familiar, lingering aroma surrounding the block, smelling more like a beachfront Phish show or Snoop Dogg concert than an industry convention.

It seemed like everyone who indulged did so outside the convention center, which is a non-smoking facility under state law.