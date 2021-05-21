 Skip to main content
Candidates trade accusations in Atlantic City mayoral primary
Candidates trade accusations in Atlantic City mayoral primary

Atlantic City skyline

Representatives for a majority of the city's public employee unions believe the state eroded their rights under the 2016 takeover and are considering litigation.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

First responders with the Atlantic City Police Department and a good samaritan rescued three children from the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia Avenue beach after they were stranded on an outfall pipe with waves crashing in.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his Democratic opponent in the June 8 mayoral primary, Tom Foley, threw more verbal punches this week.

Small challenged Foley to denounce former President Donald Trump, whom Foley has said he supported; and Foley continued to say a federal lawsuit against Small and his wife over how their knowledge of the actions of a child predator proves Small is unfit for office.

"Marty Small brings up Donald Trump to divert attention away from his own poor record as mayor and the many questions surrounding him," Foley said. The people of Atlantic City want to know what he knew about Kayan Frazier’s preying on kids and when he knew it. They want to know why he and his wife, according to a federal lawsuit, apparently failed the children of Atlantic City and left them in harm’s way."

Last week, the mother of a child sexually abused by Frazier, a former substitute teacher in the Atlantic City school district who is La'Quetta Small's cousin, sued Marty and La'Quetta Small, the school board and others over how the district handled the case.

La'Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City when Frazier worked there and met the child he abused.

Small challenged Foley to disavow a statement he made at a May 8 forum, when he called Trump's record in Atlantic City “untarnished."

Small also called on Foley to disavow his campaign manager, Craig Callaway, "a convicted felon who served a jail sentence for accepting bribes during his term as an Atlantic City councilman and notorious in Atlantic County for his dirty campaigning and voter suppression tactics." Callaway, a Democrat, campaigned for Republican Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District’s 2020 congressional race.

“Who is a greater traitor to Atlantic City and Democrats than Craig Callaway?” Small said. “We are talking about the two worst people ever known to Atlantic City, Craig Callaway and Donald Trump."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Biden hails ceasefire, pledges assistance for Gaza

