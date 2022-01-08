Cancer benefit for Brigantine woman set for Sunday at The Cove

BRIGANTINE — Drivers on the White Horse Pike heading into Atlantic City this month may have noticed a giant orange billboard that reads, "Team Terri," with the smiling image of Brigantine resident Terri Bell-Kromenacker.
The billboard, which has the cancer ribbon symbol as the "a" in "team," can be seen while passing the Absecon Home Depot.
It has been there since the beginning of December to announce "A Benefit/Fundraiser for Terri Bell-Kromenacker" happening from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at The Cove Restaurant in Brigantine.
Kromenacker was diagnosed in November 2020 with a rare type of blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndromes. MDS are a group of cancers that affect immature blood cells in the bone marrow, causing them to not mature or become healthy, according to the National Cancer Institute.
In August of last year, Kromenacker also was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which also came with a gene mutation. The FLT3 gene mutation she was diagnosed with affects at least one third of AML patients' overall survival rate, according to the Frontiers in Oncology website. Frontiers is an open-science scholarly publisher.
Joseph Bell, 65, one of Kromenacker's seven siblings, said a family member came up with the idea of the billboard to get more exposure for the fundraiser.
"The White Horse Pike is a busy road," said Bell, also of Brigantine. "We were trying to get the word out there about the benefit."
"Despite having hit every possible road block, Terri has handled each moment with strength, grace and continues to have a positive outlook," the family said in an email to The Press of Atlantic City. "She is truly an exceptional person that has given her time and energy to help others."
Kromenacker graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1978. After high school, she started cocktail serving at Resorts Casino Hotel, where she met her future husband, Ron, with whom she has had three children.
After retiring in 2000, she started a new career path as an Atlantic City Jitney operator after she purchased a jitney of her own.
"Terri was widely known for her generosity, such as giving coats to people in need when the temperature dipped and offering complimentary (jitney) rides," according to her family.
To help improve her condition, doctors advised a bone marrow transplant.
Out of seven siblings, Bell, who was an officer for the Atlantic City Police Department for more than 35 years, was the only match.
Kromenacker's first bone marrow transplant was done Dec. 1.
"She has a very positive outlook in the course of her treatment," said Bell.
Kromenacker has been receiving medical care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City since mid-August. She will stay there until March, pending her recovery, according to her family.
For her safety and treatment, an extended stay is required in a transplant patient facility, which is also blocks away from her doctors.
Ron no longer works since he is her primary support system and caregiver.
The benefit is aimed at raising money for the Kromenackers, including for her husband's living expenses in New York City, as well as any ongoing medical expenses.
Sunday's event will feature food, live entertainment, a cash bar, raffles and an auction offering prizes such as a free helicopter ride or a private, shuttled pub crawl.
"We can't be more grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity we have received from the community," the family said, adding they have about 80 donated prizes, mostly from casinos, restaurants and golf courses, for the auction.
Admission for the benefit will be $25. For more information, visit the Team Terri Facebook page.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
