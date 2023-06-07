TRENTON — New Jerseyans with ailments, such as heart and lung disease, should limit their time outside as poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires affects the state on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"Make no mistake, from the wildfires in Canada to those cropping up with increasing frequency and severity in our own backyard, these extreme weather events are tangible – and devastating – evidence of the intensifying climate crisis," Murphy said in a statement released by the Governor's Office.

State officials are continuing to monitor conditions with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Murphy said.

The state DEP has also declared an air quality action day for Wednesday, the Governor's Office said.

The subpar conditions originate from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada, stretching from the western provinces to Quebec in the East.

A thick haze covered much of South Jersey on Wednesday.

In New Jersey, the effects could stretch into the evening, the Governor's Office said.

The effects also follow a week in which in-state wildfires, including one now contained in Bass River Township, Burlington County, yielded similar conditions. Another reaching less than 100 acres was burning forested land in Jackson Township, the state Forest Fire Service said.

“My team is in close coordination with the State Department of Environmental Protection as we vigilantly monitor the effects of the Canadian wildfires on air quality in our state," Murphy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.