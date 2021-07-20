Canadian wildfire smoke turns New Jersey blue sky gray this week

Another round of wildfire smoke from raging wildfires in Canada has turned New Jersey's sky dull shades of gray, and it won't go away until at least the end of the week.

Smoke from the over 500 wildfires burning north of the border, according to Natural Resources Canada, will push through the Great Lakes and into New Jersey.

Most of the wildfires are located in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with over 3 million acres burned in 2021 as of July 19.

That smoke is being transported hundreds of miles to the state via the jet stream, the fast flowing, high flying river of air that separates two air masses. The path of this nearly 30,000-foot air current runs from Central Canada to the Great Lakes. From there, the flow slows, but still takes it on a path of the mid-Atlantic states through Tuesday.

After that time, the jet stream strengthens between the northern wildfires and New Jersey, essentially creating an expressway for the gray, smoky air to likely fill the sky at times through at least Friday.