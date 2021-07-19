Canadian wildfire smoke to haze up the New Jersey sky, again, this week

Another round of wildfire smoke from raging fires in Canada will begin to turn the otherwise blue sky to a hazy shade of gray Tuesday, and it should last for the rest of the week.
Smoke from the over 500 wildfires burning north of the border, according to Natural Resources Canada, will be pushed through the Great Lakes and into New Jersey.
Most of the wildfires are located in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with over 3 million acres burned in 2021 as of July 19.
That smoke is being transported hundreds of miles to the state via the jet stream, the fast flowing, high flying river of air that separates two air masses. The path of this nearly 30,000 foot air current runs from Central Canada to the Great Lakes. From there, the flow slows, but still takes it on a path of the mid-Atlantic states through Tuesday.
After that time, the jet stream strengthens between the northern wildfires and New Jersey, essentially creating an expressway for the gray, smoky air to likely fill the sky at times through at least Friday.
Despite the dimmer look in the sky, air quality will remain "good" or "moderate" Tuesday, according to the United States Department of Environmental Protection, which will likely be the case during the week. No widespread air quality issues are expected when in these two categories. With the jet stream, and the smoke tens of thousands of feet high, most of the smoke will not reach the surface.
Right after Independence Day, wildfire smoke from Western Canadian wildfires tinted the New Jersey sky gray.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
