Canadian wildfire smoke to haze up the New Jersey sky, again, this week
Smoke from wildfires in Western and Central Canada has wafted into New Jersey, putting a hazy gray mark on our sky Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains.

Another round of wildfire smoke from raging fires in Canada will begin to turn the otherwise blue sky to a hazy shade of gray Tuesday, and it should last for the rest of the week. 

College of Dupage Satellite

Visible satellite imagery from the morning of July 19. The light gray moving southeast on the map near the Great Lakes is wildfire smoke from the Canadian fires. Smoky conditions will last through the week. 

Smoke from the over 500 wildfires burning north of the border, according to Natural Resources Canada, will be pushed through the Great Lakes and into New Jersey.

Most of the wildfires are located in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with over 3 million acres burned in 2021 as of July 19. 

That smoke is being transported hundreds of miles to the state via the jet stream, the fast flowing, high flying river of air that separates two air masses. The path of this nearly 30,000 foot air current runs from Central Canada to the Great Lakes. From there, the flow slows, but still takes it on a path of the mid-Atlantic states through Tuesday.

The amount of smoke in a column of air, running from Monday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday evening, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model. The brighter colors indicate a high level of gray sky inducing smoke. 

After that time, the jet stream strengthens between the northern wildfires and New Jersey, essentially creating an expressway for the gray, smoky air to likely fill the sky at times through at least Friday. 

Despite the dimmer look in the sky, air quality will remain "good" or "moderate" Tuesday, according to the United States Department of Environmental Protection, which will likely be the case during the week. No widespread air quality issues are expected when in these two categories. With the jet stream, and the smoke tens of thousands of feet high, most of the smoke will not reach the surface.

Right after Independence Day, wildfire smoke from Western Canadian wildfires tinted the New Jersey sky gray. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
