Can Atlantic City become Jersey’s weed destination?

“At the CRDA, we do anticipate having one or more recreational marijuana dispensaries in the tourism district of Atlantic City,” said Matt Doherty, the CRDA executive director.

In a special meeting Tuesday, City Council is set to vote on a resolution supporting a business seeking a cultivation license within Atlantic City, for the company Good Growth LLC. The vote, unlikely to be unanimous, is part of the process for applying for a license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to grow marijuana for the adult use market.

Those applications can be submitted Dec. 15, with applications for dispensary licenses set to be accepted March 15. That could mean the first legal, taxed cannabis sales in the state could take place at the end of summer or early fall, 2022.

“We will be ready. We have all of our ducks in order in-house,” McKinley said. “We are going to make sure we are ready to rock and roll when everything is all set.”

In an interview Thursday, McKinley said the city could eventually hold cannabis-centered festivals at Gardner’s Basin and encourage consumption lounges for visitors to enjoy their now-legal products.