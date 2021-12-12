Can Atlantic City become Jersey’s weed destination?

ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an entirely new billion-dollar industry.
“This doesn’t happen too often,” said John Fanberg, an attorney with the firm Brach Eichler in Essex County. “The last one was casinos.”
As one of the firm’s lawyers specializing in cannabis law, Fanberg recently spoke to this year’s New Jersey Conference on Tourism about the potential for cannabis-driven tourism.
Interviewed after the event, he said Atlantic City is well-placed to be a major player in that new industry. The city has the entertainment, the dining and the existing accommodations for a huge influx of visitors.
It also has the beach.
City officials are already thinking big.
“Big is not even the word to describe it. We are in the position to become the No. 1 cannabis destination on the East Coast,” said Kash McKinley, aide to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.
McKinley envisions a city where visitors can access the highest quality marijuana, and later infused edibles if New Jersey eventually allows those sales as well. McKinley cited Small as a driving force in this vision of the city as a leader in the new industry.
That will mean additional tax money, he said, but also local jobs and an influx of new visitors. That will help build neighborhood businesses, he said.
“One of the most important things to realize is you can’t get cannabis online,” McKinley said. Purchases will be made in person. Increased foot traffic will mean new life for other businesses.
Fundamental questions remain, and not everyone shares the expansive vision of the city as a cannabis leader.
“This is not what I want Atlantic City to be known for,” said City Council President George Tibbitt, who presented a far more cautious vision on Friday.
There remains deep skepticism about legal cannabis on the part of some City Council members, he said. It will be up to City Council to decide where dispensaries will be located, and Tibbitt said members will be guided by their colleagues.
That means council members who do not want a dispensary will be able to keep it out of their wards. Council has already decided not to allow sales for the adult-use market on the Boardwalk, where there is an existing business selling to customers with medical marijuana cards.
Cannabis sales will come to Atlantic City, Tibbitt said.
“This is a big industry, and we don’t want to miss out,” Tibbitt said. The Boardwalk ban could eventually be revisited as well, he said. But rather than banking on cannabis for Atlantic City’s future, he suggests a much more cautious approach.
“I can tell you it’s a work in progress,” Tibbitt said. “There are a lot of us old heads who didn’t want it and now have a lot to learn.”
Third Ward City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is a solid “no.” So is Aaron Randolph in the First Ward.
“I have a major problem with it. It does not benefit our community,” Randolph said. Both Randolph and Shabazz said they support access to medical cannabis, but believe recreational sales will do more harm than good.
Both men also said they are realists. Cannabis sales are on the way, in Atlantic City and other towns throughout New Jersey.
“We need to learn as much as possible and to prepare as much as possible, because it’s here,” Tibbitt said. Council has approved allowing cannabis licenses in the city in an ordinance this year.
In Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment and Development Authority has planning and zoning authority within the tourism district.
“At the CRDA, we do anticipate having one or more recreational marijuana dispensaries in the tourism district of Atlantic City,” said Matt Doherty, the CRDA executive director.
In a special meeting Tuesday, City Council is set to vote on a resolution supporting a business seeking a cultivation license within Atlantic City, for the company Good Growth LLC. The vote, unlikely to be unanimous, is part of the process for applying for a license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to grow marijuana for the adult use market.
Those applications can be submitted Dec. 15, with applications for dispensary licenses set to be accepted March 15. That could mean the first legal, taxed cannabis sales in the state could take place at the end of summer or early fall, 2022.
“We will be ready. We have all of our ducks in order in-house,” McKinley said. “We are going to make sure we are ready to rock and roll when everything is all set.”
In an interview Thursday, McKinley said the city could eventually hold cannabis-centered festivals at Gardner’s Basin and encourage consumption lounges for visitors to enjoy their now-legal products.
Visitors will not be allowed to smoke cannabis on public property, including the beach and Boardwalk, and most hotels have rules against smoking in rooms or public areas. According to McKinley, the dispensaries in the city will also have the option of allowing consumption on site.
This year, McKinley led a series of neighborhood meetings to discuss plans and gauge the community’s feelings about cannabis in Atlantic City.
“We just wanted to get the pulse of the community,” he said.
It sounds like the response was all over the place.
“We got everything. We got excitement. We got concern. We got skepticism and joy,” he said.
Fanberg painted a picture of cannabis tourism that looks to the coffee houses of Amsterdam and the visitor-friendly dispensaries of Aspen, Colorado. Visitors will want a chance to tour cultivation centers much the way they now visit vineyards and breweries, he said.
At this point, New Jersey has not allowed cannabis-infused edibles, closing the door to gummies, brownies or anything else “resembling food.” That, too, will change, Fanberg predicts. Eventually, Atlantic City business could offer cannabis-infusion dinners, where chefs include the plant in each course.
“In states, the law will evolve. The hard part is getting the first law on the books,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
“Big is not even the word to describe it. We are in the position to become the No. 1 cannabis destination on the East Coast.”
Kash McKinley, aide to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.