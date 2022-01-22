Can a sewer project keep a sleepy corner of Cumberland County from fading away?

DOWNE TOWNSHIP — There are no neon lights, no boardwalk, and amusements include the constant lapping waves of the Delaware Bay and the occasional sight of a thousand snow geese flying over the salt marshes like windswept clouds.

For the 1,500 or so people who live in this rural Cumberland County community, 60 miles south of Philadelphia, life without a traffic light is the way they like it. But many of Downe's unincorporated communities, like the centuries-old fishing villages of Fortescue and Money Island, and the single road of bayfront homes on Gandy's Beach, were hammered by Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

A few dozen Money Island homeowners sold their properties to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection in the aftermath of those storms, and others are negotiating to do the same. Once the DEP razes those homes, the properties will essentially go back to nature. That's what happened in Seabreeze, a ghost town just north of Downe, where every home is gone.

"That's not going to happen here. We won't let it," Mayor Mike Rothman said aboard his fishing boat in Fortescue recently.