UPPER TOWNSHIP — A campground devastated by a large fire that torched close to two dozen campsites should be reopened to campers on Friday, resort management said.

What officials have said is the township's largest fire in roughly 30 years destroyed at least 10 campsites, damaged at least another 10 and burned its way into forests surrounding Seaville Shores Campground on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the resort without electricity or water.

Management is asking campers to avoid areas affected by fire.

"Our hearts are devastated, we will do everything possible to help out our Seaville Shores family that was affected," Seaville Shores wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will get through this together."

Electricity was restored throughout the camping resort, except in areas affected by flames, staff said. While water has also returned, staff asked that tenants not stay in the park overnight until it's reopened for business, adding that the Corsons Tavern Road park is only accessible for insurance and adjuster purposes.

Campground staff late on Tuesday said the blaze, which prompted a response from over a dozen fire companies from Atlantic and Cape May counties, was started by a propane explosion. What caused the burst was unknown on Thursday.

People stood beside the campground watching as thick, black smoke rose above the tree line, in a plume that could be seen by others from miles away.

The fire was being investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety.

Attempts to reach the Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.