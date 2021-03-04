Campaigns seek vaccine equity for minority communities in Atlantic City

Employee resource groups at AtlantiCare are formed around common identities and are open to all employees.

Fizer met with congregants over Zoom and on conference calls to answer questions about the vaccine and to discuss hesitancy attributable to past injustices, such as the Tuskegee experiment.

“That did happen, that was a factual thing that occurred in history and I explained to them that while that did occur, this particular vaccine is very different than that,” Fizer said. “And to be honest with them, this is the only thing we have in the tool kit to help us fight COVID-19.”

On Feb. 15, the outreach efforts of Legacy and local clergy culminated in nearly 600 people being vaccinated at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

On Feb. 22, for a second vaccination outreach at the Convention Center, AtlantiCare Latinos Moving Ahead, another employee resource group, and the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County helped translate for non-English speakers and eased the minds of those fearing deportation. That day, 275 of the people they’d reached out to were vaccinated, Fizer said.