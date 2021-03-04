Campaigns seek vaccine equity for minority communities in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Health care workers and community leaders have begun a series of grassroots campaigns to ensure minority communities receive equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine while easing hesitancy and debunking myths surrounding the immunizations.
The campaigns have primarily catered to Black and Hispanic residents, addressing issues from hesitancy due to a history of distrust of the medical community, fears among some of deportation, hurdles with technology and language, and concerns about the vaccine affecting fertility.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz last week publicized his experience getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to show wary residents they have nothing to fear.
“I’m encouraging all residents of Atlantic City, especially people of color, to please take the shot when your turn comes,” Shabazz said. “It’s very important. It’s critical. It’s lifesaving, and we must do it.”
Shabazz said the hesitancy toward the vaccine from some in the Black community is a product of generational trauma.
“People have such a visceral response to the medical community because they remember. They remember the Tuskegee Experiment, which was a horrible, horrible experiment done to people in the Black community,” Shabazz said. “It wasn’t that long ago … and then people have also had bad experiences with doctors and hospitals. And what I’m saying is those experiences, they’re real, they happen. We have to validate them.”
The Tuskegee Experiment began in 1932, when medical workers in Alabama recruited 600 Black men to “record the natural history of syphilis,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 600 men, 399 had syphilis and 201 did not. The men who had syphilis were intentionally not treated so the disease could ravage their bodies, which were later dissected by medical workers under the guise of research.
The project was meant to last six months but stretched on for 40 years, ending only after The Associated Press published an article in 1972 that exposed the operation.
Shabazz said people’s hesitancy is valid, but the differences between the Tuskegee Experiment and the COVID-19 vaccine should ease some anxiety.
“The difference is that people of color were involved from the beginning through every step, and they’re still involved,” Shabazz said. “The other difference is that this is a virus that is killing people of color at a higher rate than other people in the general community.”
On a national level, Black people have died at 1.4 times the rate of white people, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
At least 71,437 Black Americans have died due to the virus, and the group accounts for about 15% of COVID-related deaths where race is known.
In New Jersey, 16% of COVID-related deaths have been Black residents. Hispanic or Latino residents make up 19% of COVID-related deaths.
Vaccination rates have also shown a disconnect between racial groups.
As of Wednesday, 2,190,141 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide. Just 4% of those doses have been administered to Black people and 6% to Hispanic or Latino people.
In Atlantic County, where 71,101 doses have been administered, 60% of recipients have been white. The rate of vaccination for Black people is 5% and the Hispanic and Latino population also falls at just 5%.
Charisse Fizer, vice president of clinical services at AtlantiCare, has been a key proponent of lessening racial disparities when it comes to vaccinations in Atlantic City.
Last month, Fizer, who is also AtlantiCare’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer, contacted churches in Atlantic City and Pleasantville to coordinate outreach programs. The goal is to educate people and help them navigate the technology needed to book appointments and find transportation.
“My first reach was to the clergy because I think that’s a trusted group of the African American community, always has been and probably will continue to be,” Fizer said.
In addition to the clergy, Legacy, an employee resource group at AtlantiCare, has been helping organize the outreach efforts, Fizer said.
Employee resource groups at AtlantiCare are formed around common identities and are open to all employees.
Fizer met with congregants over Zoom and on conference calls to answer questions about the vaccine and to discuss hesitancy attributable to past injustices, such as the Tuskegee experiment.
“That did happen, that was a factual thing that occurred in history and I explained to them that while that did occur, this particular vaccine is very different than that,” Fizer said. “And to be honest with them, this is the only thing we have in the tool kit to help us fight COVID-19.”
On Feb. 15, the outreach efforts of Legacy and local clergy culminated in nearly 600 people being vaccinated at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
On Feb. 22, for a second vaccination outreach at the Convention Center, AtlantiCare Latinos Moving Ahead, another employee resource group, and the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County helped translate for non-English speakers and eased the minds of those fearing deportation. That day, 275 of the people they’d reached out to were vaccinated, Fizer said.
“In addition to hesitancy, there has been this feeling that if they came (to get vaccinated) and they were not documented, they would be deported,” Fizer said. “And then on top of that there are language barriers. … There have been all kinds of concerns.”
Part of Fizer’s work has also been debunking myths about the vaccine, particularly surrounding concerns that the vaccine affects fertility.
“Now, there’s been no research done on enough pregnant women or enough women trying to get pregnant that we can actually say 100% of the time there won’t be an issue,” Fizer said. “But of the patients that have been tested and were part of the research and got pregnant after the research trial, there have been no issues thus far.”
As of Feb. 28, the COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Convention Center, a collaboration among the state, AtlantiCare and the National Guard, had administered 46,550 vaccinations.
“There appears to be an opportunity to get parity,” Fizer said. “And so, what our efforts are at AtlantiCare is to try and get to parity.”
