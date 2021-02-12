Campaign seeks to lift delivery limits on wine in NJ, but not all wine sellers are on board

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Things are quiet at Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery in February.
One of a half-dozen wineries in Cape May County, Hawk Haven gets busy in the summer. Its tasting room remains open each day year-round, and a series of wine and chocolate tastings are planned around Valentine’s Day. But with fewer tourists and new restrictions related to COVID-19, the winery has looked for new ways to reach its customers.
“This year obviously came with a lot of new challenges,” said Noelle Feliciano, the tasting room manager at the vineyard. “We’ve expanded direct-to-consumer shipping. We have really had to focus more on how to reach our customers online and provide them with the same kind of experience they would have at the vineyard.”
There are more than 50 wineries in New Jersey. Most are like Hawk Haven, relatively small operations that rely on personal connections with wine lovers, selling bottles or cases to visitors who have seen the growing grapes and visited the tasting room.
“The majority of our wine sales are on premise,” said Tom Cosentino, executive director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association. But what happens when customers live far from their favorite wineries, for instance those who have visited vineyards near Cape May or Hammonton while on summer vacation who want to enjoy the wine year-round?
In 2012, Gov. Chris Christie signed a law allowing small New Jersey wineries to deliver wine to customers. That feature has grown in importance during the pandemic. The wineries are growing, too, and some argue a change in the law is needed before their home delivery is capped by the size limit.
Cosentino’s group led the charge to allow home delivery of wine to consumers in 2012. Today, there’s a new push underway to expand home delivery.
New Jersey limited who could deliver wine to your home. According to winery owners, they would not be able to say only New Jersey wineries could deliver to New Jersey, at least not and hope to have it hold up in court. Instead, lawmakers limited it to small wineries. Only those producing 250,000 gallons of wine per year could home deliver.
A bill in the state Assembly could scrap that limit.
A group called Free the Grapes, billing itself as a national grassroots group of wine lovers and wineries, is pushing for an end to the capacity limits in New Jersey. According to Jeremy Benson, the executive director of the group, American wineries in 2020 saw the biggest growth in direct sales to consumers ever, but New Jersey did not see a similar jump.
“Despite New Jersey’s prominence as one of the top states for wine enjoyment, it’s dead last on winery direct-to-consumer shipping growth. Year after year after year, Garden State consumers face the same frustrating limits,” he said in a statement. The California resident said the limits mean 90% of the wine made in the United States cannot be shipped directly to New Jersey consumers.
This time, the Wine Growers Association appears content to watch from the sidelines.
“We took a position of neutrality on the issue. We just felt that at this stage, it wasn’t something affecting any of our wineries,” Cosentino said. “We didn’t want to be the ones leading the charge on this.”
For now, no winery in New Jersey produces more than 250,000 gallons a year, although a couple are getting close.
Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, has sponsored a bill to scrap the limits. He said the bill has bipartisan support and grew out of a request from a constituent.
Zwicker recently announced he is running for state Senate in his district. With budget issues, the ongoing pandemic and the economic gut punch it brought to the state, Zwicker readily admits wine deliveries are not a top priority for most residents right now. But he sees the issue as a matter of choice for consumers, allowing them to get the wine they want delivered to them.
The more people who appreciate wine in the state, he said, the better for all involved. Only two states, New Jersey and Ohio, have a cap on the size of wineries that can deliver to homes.
“New Jersey makes some really outstanding wines that I would stack up against anybody else in the country,” Zwicker said. “Now is the time to look at a capacity cap.”
At Hawk Haven, Feliciano would not mind the restrictions remaining in place. She said their direct-to-consumer sales skyrocketed last year and does not mind a law that encourages people to purchase from smaller operations.
“From my standpoint, and based on what has been discussed within the industry, I believe that the limit is a positive thing for the smaller wineries,” she said.
According to Zwicker, the issue is about consumer choices. He cited studies that show small wineries are not hurt by an increase in direct sales.
“I don’t want to do anything that would hurt small wineries,” he said. “I don’t want to hurt them in the slightest.”
