Campaign seeks to lift delivery limits on wine in NJ, but not all wine sellers are on board

In 2012, Gov. Chris Christie signed a law allowing small New Jersey wineries to deliver wine to customers. That feature has grown in importance during the pandemic. The wineries are growing, too, and some argue a change in the law is needed before their home delivery is capped by the size limit.

Cosentino’s group led the charge to allow home delivery of wine to consumers in 2012. Today, there’s a new push underway to expand home delivery.

New Jersey limited who could deliver wine to your home. According to winery owners, they would not be able to say only New Jersey wineries could deliver to New Jersey, at least not and hope to have it hold up in court. Instead, lawmakers limited it to small wineries. Only those producing 250,000 gallons of wine per year could home deliver.

A bill in the state Assembly could scrap that limit.

A group called Free the Grapes, billing itself as a national grassroots group of wine lovers and wineries, is pushing for an end to the capacity limits in New Jersey. According to Jeremy Benson, the executive director of the group, American wineries in 2020 saw the biggest growth in direct sales to consumers ever, but New Jersey did not see a similar jump.

