Camden's Catholic diocese left two-thirds of claims filed with sex abuse victim fund unpaid as it sought bankruptcy protection

+3 St. Joseph Academy promises enhanced curriculum at ribbon cutting HAMMONTON — Bob Perri has watched his children and grandchildren go through the St. Joseph s…

Inside the cathedral, noon Mass proceeded as normal. No one mentioned the bankruptcy filing during the service. The rector, the Rev. John Fisher, said afterward that the bankruptcy “is for the best for everybody.”

Signs of the diocese’s strained finances had been evident for months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sullivan prematurely suspended the Camden church’s participation in the victim compensation fund in July, citing a “precipitous decline in revenue” due to COVID-19 and a rash of sex abuse lawsuits enabled by recent changes to New Jersey’s civil statute of limitations. The fund had paid out a total of $8.1 million to 71 victims by the time it was shuttered.

The financial strain only continued to grow over the next several months, the bishop said, prompting the bankruptcy declaration.

The diocese’s court filings Thursday revealed for the first time the extent of those pressures.

For instance, in the nine months since New Jersey opened a temporary two-year window granting victims of decades-old abuse a second chance to sue, the diocese has been hit with 52 new lawsuits, according to the court documents. By comparison, it faced only 99 viable legal claims in all of the previous 30 years, the filings said.