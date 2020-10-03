Camden's Catholic diocese left two-thirds of claims filed with sex abuse victim fund unpaid as it sought bankruptcy protection

More than two-thirds of the victims who signed up to participate in a fund set up by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden to compensate survivors of clergy sex abuse were left with their claims unresolved and diminished expectations of seeing a payout, according to previously unreleased information included in the diocese’s bankruptcy filings this week.
Now, 141 people who were encouraged by Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan to come forward and recount their trauma for fund administrators last year must join a line of other creditors — including banks, independent contractors and lawsuit plaintiffs — to jostle in court over a limited pot of money that will be divided up by the bankruptcy court.
In announcing the move late Thursday to become the first diocese in New Jersey to seek Chapter 11 protection from creditors, church leaders said their intent was not to dodge their responsibility to abuse victims, but rather to ensure a future for the institution that serves South Jersey’s nearly half-million Catholics.
“The diocese does not seek bankruptcy relief to hide the truth or deny any person a day in court,” wrote the Rev. Robert E. Hughes, the diocese’s vicar general, in a declaration filed with the bankruptcy judge. But “beyond its obligation to creditors, the diocese has a fundamental and moral obligation to the Catholic faithful it serves (and) the greater community. ... In order to do this, the diocese must survive.”
Victims and their lawyers decried the decision Friday, saying they believed they’d been victimized again — this time by a bait-and-switch.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden filed for bankruptcy Thursday, becoming the first in th…
“The diocese first betrayed survivors when church leadership protected their priests over the children these priests harmed,” said victim attorney Rita Gribko, “then canceled their compensation program. Now, this bald-faced, self-interested legal tactic is yet another betrayal.”
Outside Sullivan’s residence adjacent to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Camden’s Market Street, Robert Hoatson, 68, and Arthur Baselice, 72, stood Friday with signs featuring photos of victims, their abusers, and a slogan: “Church bankruptcy equals cover-up.”
Hoatson, founder of the victims group Road to Recovery, said he was sexually abused by a priest in West Orange, Essex County, in the 1960s. Baselice’s son, Arthur III, died by suicide in 2006, years after he accused two priests of molesting him.
Hoatson said they’d been promised “every individual victim would have their opportunity to tell their story and then be compensated” if they participated in the victim compensation fund.
“Now, these individuals become part of a pool, and they’re not treated now as individuals,” he said. “Bankruptcy tends to lower the amounts that will be given.”
HAMMONTON — Bob Perri has watched his children and grandchildren go through the St. Joseph s…
Inside the cathedral, noon Mass proceeded as normal. No one mentioned the bankruptcy filing during the service. The rector, the Rev. John Fisher, said afterward that the bankruptcy “is for the best for everybody.”
Signs of the diocese’s strained finances had been evident for months.
Support Local Journalism
Sullivan prematurely suspended the Camden church’s participation in the victim compensation fund in July, citing a “precipitous decline in revenue” due to COVID-19 and a rash of sex abuse lawsuits enabled by recent changes to New Jersey’s civil statute of limitations. The fund had paid out a total of $8.1 million to 71 victims by the time it was shuttered.
The financial strain only continued to grow over the next several months, the bishop said, prompting the bankruptcy declaration.
The diocese’s court filings Thursday revealed for the first time the extent of those pressures.
HAMMONTON — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most hi…
For instance, in the nine months since New Jersey opened a temporary two-year window granting victims of decades-old abuse a second chance to sue, the diocese has been hit with 52 new lawsuits, according to the court documents. By comparison, it faced only 99 viable legal claims in all of the previous 30 years, the filings said.
Sullivan announced the Independent Victim Compensation Fund last year, hoping it would serve as a stopgap to fend off some of those suits by offering settlements determined by outside administrators and sparing victims from having to prove their abuse in drawn-out public court proceedings.
When the bishop halted that program this summer, church officials and fund administrators declined to say how many victims who had signed up for that offer were left hanging.
But according to Thursday’s bankruptcy filings, only one-third, or 71 of the participants, received a payout. Proposed settlements had been extended to 21 more and the claims of 120 were left unprocessed before the program ended, court papers said.
The bankruptcy pressed pause on all pending lawsuits and the claims of those who signed up for the fund while the court decides how to divide assets of the diocese available for distribution among all of the creditors.
HAMMONTON — Teachers here knew they weren’t going to change any minds on the district’s scho…
In the coming months, the court, working with an oversight committee that will likely include at least some lawyers for abuse victims, will decide how much money will be made available for splitting up those who are owed and how much will stay protected by the bankruptcy process.
Church officials told the court in their filings Thursday that the diocese had more than 200 known creditors, including clergy sex abuse victims, and estimated liabilities of $25.7 million, including a $2.4 million loan it took out as part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program in April.
They listed $53.6 million in property assets, including the diocesan headquarters, as well as bank accounts, cars and several items of jewelry.
As they are separate legal entities under state law, the bankruptcy is not expected to affect any of the 62 parishes and 29 schools the diocese oversees across Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.
Joseph Barber
Born: Feb. 8, 1933
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph's High School, Cherry Hill; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Claude J. Bender
Born: Aug. 6, 1932
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Anthony, Camden; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Matthew, National Park; St. Teresa, Runnemede; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose of Lima, Newfield; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill.
John P. Bernard
Born: Jan. 5, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Annunciation, Bellmawr; Annunciation, Bellmawr; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; Holy Savior, Westmont; St.'s Peter & Paul, Washington Township; Chaplain Pomona Air Base; Veteran’s Administrative Hospital, Batavia NY.
Henry S. Blaszczynski
Born: Feb. 5, 1916
Ordained: 1941
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Joseph (South), Camden; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Holy Name, Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Matthew, National Park; Epiphany, Longport; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
John F. Bloh
Born: Oct. 18, 1931
Ordained: 1964
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at:
O.L. Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Jude, Blackwood; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Campus Minister Camden County College, Blackwood; Campus Minister Gloucester County College, Sewell.
John D. Bohrer
Born: Sept. 21, 1944
Ordained: 1978
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Diocese of Santa Fe; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Advanced Studies, California; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Our Lady of the Pillar, Half Moon Bay, CA; Sacred Heart South, Cherry Hill; Holy Name of Jesus, Mullica Hill; Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood; Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood.
Joseph J. Brennan
Born: May 7, 1914
Ordained: 1944
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; O.L. Lourdes Hospital, Chaplain; Holy Saviour, Westmont; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Epiphany, Longport; St. Mary’s, Shelby NC.
Charles J. Burton
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at:
College of the Sacred Heart, Woodstock, Maryland; Colegio San Mateo, Osorno, Chile; Chapel of the Holy Redeemer, Hot Springs, North Carolina; Youth Ministries, Flat Rock, North Carolina; Self-Help, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Name, Camden; Jesuit Ferdinand Wheeler House, Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Camden Diocesan Center, Mays Landing; Stockton State College; Pomona; St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. James, Ventor; Assumption Parish, Pomona; Jesuit Fathers and Brother Maryland
Provincial Curia, Baltimore, Maryland; Colombiere Jesuit Community, Baltimore, Maryland.
William B. Cannon
Born: Jan. 6, 1927
Ordained: 1954
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; St. Michael, Minotola; St. Vincent de Paul, Mays Landing; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Queen of Heaven, Cherry Hill; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Chaplain Kessler Memorial Hospital, Hammonton.
Gerald P. Clements
Born: March 1, 1941
Ordained: 1970
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Holy Savior, Westmont; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Joseph, South Camden; Director, Vianney Villa; Director, Sacred Heart Residence; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Charles Comito
Ordained: 1998
Worked at: St. Theresa, Tuckerton
Norman T. Connelly
Born: July 2, 1937
Ordained: 1965
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Cathedral Academy, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown; Epiphany, Venice Florida.
John P. Connor
Born: April 27, 1934
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Mary, Gloucester; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, Cherry Hill; St. John, Collingswood; Diocese of Pittsburgh; St. Alphonsus, Wexford PA; St. James, Sewickley PA; Immaculate Conception, Bridgton; St. Teresa of Avila, Bridgeton; Sacred Heart Priest Residence; Chaplain Bridgeton/Millville Hospitals; Vianney Renewal Center, Dittmer MO.
Michael H. D’Amico
Born: Nov. 1, 1939
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Francis Cabrini, Ocean City; St. Peter, Pleasantville.
Charles J. Davis
Born: July 23, 1932
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Monica, Atlantic City; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. James, Ventnor; Diocese of Trenton; St. Francis, Metuchen; US Army, Chaplain; Fort Dix, NJ; Fort Hamilton, NY; 173 Airbase Bd/Vietnam; Fort Monmouth, NJ; St. Mary, Williamstown; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Fort Benning, Georgia; HQ,172 Inf Bde, Alaska; Post Chapel, Ft Meade MD; US Army Chaplain School, Ft Wadsworth; 19th Support Command, San Francisco; LaSalle College, PA; Fayetteville NY; APO, NY; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Our Lady of Victories, Crestview FL.
Kenneth Demarest
Born: Dec. 1, 1938
Ordained as deacon: 1976
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown.
Vincent A. Doyle
Born: Jan. 23, 1924
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Holy Name, Camden; St. Edward, Pine Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. George, Camden; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Francis, Barrington; St. Bridget, Glassboro; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Anne, Westville; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
Eldridge T. Evans
Born: Feb. 18, 1939
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Bridgeton; Assumption, Atco; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Woodstown; San Juan Puerto Rico; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Casimir, Woodbine; Leave – Puerto Rico; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Agnes, Blackwood; Diocese of Burlington Vermont; St. Bartholomew, Camden; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. James High School, Carneys Point; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Virtua Hospital, Berlin.
Francis J. Flemming
Born: May 5, 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Puerto Rican Apostolate; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Mary of the Angels Academy, Haddonfield; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. John Neumann, Sicklerville.
John E. Follett
Born: June 28, 1957
Ordained: 1978
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. James, Ventnor; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Catherine, Clayton; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Chaplain Air National Guard, Pomona.
A. Richard Gerbino
Born: Aug. 10,1924
Ordained: 1952
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Newman Club Rutgers, Camden; Chaplain Air National Guard Headquarters, Camden.
Edward Gillespie
Born: March 3, 1948
Ordained: 1980
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. Isidore the Farmer, Vineland; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill; Chaplain West Jersey, Voorhees; Chaplain St. Mary’s Nursing Home and Manor, Cherry Hill.
Harold Hermley
Ordained: 1957
Status: Deceased
Worked at:
Father Judge High School, Philadelphia; Bishop Ireton High School, Alexandria, Virginia; Salesenium High School, Wilmington, Delaware; Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia; St. Teresa, Tuckerton; Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Vienna, Virginia
Patrick J. Madden
Born: September 3, 1919
Ordained: 1945
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. John, Collingswood; Catholic University; Blessed Sacrament; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph, E. Camden; St. Rose, Newfield; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May.
Phillip A. Matthews
Born: May 30,1939
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken.
Francis A. McCloskey
Born: Jan. 20, 1889
Ordained: 1915
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Asbury Park; O.L of Victories, Sayreville; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Rose, Haddon Heights.
Charles P. McColgan
Born: July 3, 1930
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Ct.House; St. Edward, Pine Hill; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; American College, Louvain Belgium.
John J. McElroy
Born: Oct. 3, 1958
Ordained: 1985
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Joseph McGarvey
Born: July 4, 1925
Ordained: 1950
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Ann, Elmer; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede.
Msgr. James P. McIntyre
Ordained: 1971
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. An, Wildwood; St. Mary, Salem; St. Thomas Brigantine; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; S. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Holy Family: Washington Township.
Francis J. McLaughlin
Born: Sept. 28, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; Queen of Apostles, Brigantine; Assumption, Atco; St. John, Paulsboro; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Richard R. Milewski
Ordained: 1983
Status: Retired
Worked at: Corpus Christi, Willingboro; St. Vernoica’s, Howell; St. Anthony of Padua, Hightstown; St. Mary, Barnegat; Holy Eucharist, Tabernacle; New Jersey State Colony, New Lisbon; St. Rose of Lima, Freehold; Villa Vianney, Trenton;
Laserian Nwoga
Ordained: 1955
Status: Unknown
Worked: St. Peter, Pleasantville; Our lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill; Air Force Chaplain, Kessler Airforce Base.
William C. O’Connell
Ordained: 1959
Status: deceased
Worked at: St. Francis, Wakefield, RI; St. Brendan, Riverside, RI; U.S. Navy Chaplain; St. Mary, Providence, RI; St. Jospeh, Central Falls, RI; Holy Ghost, North Tiverton, RI; St. Mary, Bristol, RI; Volunteer at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May.
Joseph Orsini
Born: June 1, 1937
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Isidore, Vineland; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; Campus Minister Rutgers University, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Holy Rosary, Cherry Hill; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Campus Minister Stockton/Atlantic County Community College; Assumption, Pomona; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City.
Peter J. Osinski
Born: Feb. 8, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Andrew, Gibbsboro; Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Lucy, Blue Anchor; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Divine Word College, Washington DC; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. John Bosco, Millville;Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville.
Timothy E. Pisik
Born: Feb. 11, 1947
Ordained: 1974
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Mary, Salem; St. Michael, Cedarville; Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr.
Walter T. Reilly
Born: Sept. 19, 1929
Ordained: 1956
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Agnes, Blackwood; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Gregory, Magnolia; Moderator Holy Child Day Camp; St. Lawrence, Laurel Springs; Sacred Heart, Vineland; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Camden; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. John Vianney, Blackwood Terrace; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Dennis J. Rigney
Born: Aug. 7, 1914
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Pitman; St. Anne, Westville; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; St. Vincent Pallotti, Haddon Township.
Philip T. Rigney
Born: Dec. 21, 1916
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Joseph, East Camden; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Holy Maternity, Audubon; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; Queen of Peace, Pitman.
Glendon E. Robertson
Born: Dec. 14, 1927
Ordained: 1957
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Catholic University; St. Mary, Gloucester; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; St. Mary, Salem; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Thomas, Brigantine (weekends); St. Andrew, Gibbsboro.
James Ryan
Born: June 3, 1940
Ordained: 1966
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; St. Anne, Westville; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Penns Grove; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bernadette, Northfield; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. James, Ventnor; St. John of God, North Cape May; Chaplain Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point; Chaplain Prison Ministry, Camden.
Francis L. Salamandra
Born: Jan. 31, 1931
Ordained: 1961
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Matthew, National Park; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; O.L. of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose, Newfield.
Robert J. Schmid
Born: July 27, 1945
Ordained: 1971
Status: Left Diocese in 1978 – current whereabouts unknown
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
Augustine J. Seidenburg
Born: April 10, 1922
Ordained: 1948
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; US Naval Reserve; Naval Hospital, Long Island; F.P.O, San Francisco; U.S. Naval Air Station, Norfolk; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. James, Penns Grove; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Raymond, Villas; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Peter, Pleasantville; Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. James, Ventnor; St. Augustine, Ocean City.
Joseph E. Shannon
Born: Oct. 26, 1926
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Bridget, Glassboro; Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Anthony of Padua, Camden; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; St. John, Collingswood; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Michael, Cedarville; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Patrick Woodbury; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Donal Sheehan
Born: July 1, 1936
Ordained: 1960
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; St. Raymond, Villas; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Post Chapel, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Sacred Heart Church, Anniston, Alabama; All Saints Church, Anniston, Alabama; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Atlantic City; St. James, Ventnor; Chaplain Burdette Tomlin Hospital, Cape May; Chaplain Atlantic City Medical Center, Atlantic City.
John E. Smith
Born: May 6, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Nicholas Grammar School, Atlantic City.
Walter Smith
Born: March 22, 1940
Ordained: 1968
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Casimir, Woodbine; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton; St. Mary, Williamstown; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Anthony of Padua, Hammonton; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Mary, Gloucester; Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Cooper University Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Newcomb Hospital, Vineland; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Antoine St. Germain
Born: Nov. 25, 1945
Ordained: 1976
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Frances de Sales, Barrington; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; Incarnation, Mantua; St. Augustine, Ocean City; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Stephen, Pennsauken.
Brendan V. Sullivan
Born: June 23, 1934
Ordained: 1960
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Teresa, Runnemede; Queen of Apostles, Runnemede; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; Villanova University, Advanced Studies; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James, Ventnor.
William D. Titmas
Born: May 30, 1934
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Ventnor; St. Joseph, South Camden; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. Peter, Merchantville; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Assumption, Pomona; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Alfred J. Vasapolli
Born: May 27, 1947
Ordained: 1973
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Veronica, Delair; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Joseph, South Camden; O.L. of the Lakes, Collings Lakes.
Patrick J. Weaver
Born: Aug. 20, 1935
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; St. John, Collingswood; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Mary’s, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.