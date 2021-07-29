Camden County woman who drove tanker 75 miles to Wildwood Wawa remains in custody

A Camden County woman who stole a tanker truck and drove it from Bellmawr to Wildwood was ordered to remain in custody Thursday, according to the Courier-Post.
The hearing Thursday revealed more details about how Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, allegedly stole the $190,000 vehicle. She allegedly drove the truck through a locked gate at Taylor Oil Co., knocking it to the ground, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Sean Fannon said.
Ron Francesconi, a Taylor Oil executive, told police he'd received a number of calls and complaints about one of his vehicles being driven erratically, including one claim of a hit-and-run, the Courier Post reported.
The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker and a camera that filmed the driver, Francesconi said. Wescott was shown as the only person in the cab, Fannon said.
Francesconi said he alerted Wildwood police when the truck stopped about 8:30 p.m. outside a Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue, 75 miles from the facility the truck was stolen from. Officers forced entry into the truck after Wescott refused to unlock its doors, police said this week.
The tanker was reportedly carrying 90 gallons of diesel fuel, the Courier-Post said.
Fannon said Wescott has a prior conviction for aggravated assault, and at the time of the alleged theft, faced eight pending charges from five separate incidents, the Courier-Post reported. Fannon argued for Wescott's detention on charges that included burglary, theft, eluding and resisting arrest. She is being held at the Camden County jail.
