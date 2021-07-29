Camden County woman who drove tanker 75 miles to Wildwood Wawa remains in custody

A Camden County woman who stole a tanker truck and drove it from Bellmawr to Wildwood was ordered to remain in custody Thursday, according to the Courier-Post.

The hearing Thursday revealed more details about how Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, allegedly stole the $190,000 vehicle. She allegedly drove the truck through a locked gate at Taylor Oil Co., knocking it to the ground, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Sean Fannon said.

Ron Francesconi, a Taylor Oil executive, told police he'd received a number of calls and complaints about one of his vehicles being driven erratically, including one claim of a hit-and-run, the Courier Post reported.

The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker and a camera that filmed the driver, Francesconi said. Wescott was shown as the only person in the cab, Fannon said.

