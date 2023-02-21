With yet another whale washed up on a New Jersey beach last week, more mayors have joined a call for a moratorium on offshore work in preparation for wind power projects.

There are now 30 mayors signed on to the call for a moratorium, requesting an investigation by federal and state agencies into whether the offshore survey work may have contributed to the whale deaths.

Among the mayors adding their names are several from Cape May and Atlantic counties, including Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, Pete Byron of Wildwood and Ventnor acting Mayor Lance Landgraf.

Previously, 12 mayors had signed the petition.

The announcement came Tuesday from Warwick Group Consultants LLC, a Maryland-based firm that has worked with some of the listed communities in the past.

Other communities have also called for a moratorium, including Cape May City Council. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, plans to hold hearings on wind power projects in March.

In the Tuesday letter, the mayors said they do not oppose clean energy but are concerned about the impact on the environment.

“The 30 undersigned mayors of New Jersey coastal communities stand united in their concern about the unprecedented number of whales that have washed ashore recently and call for an immediate moratorium on all offshore wind activities until an investigation is held by federal and state agencies that confidently determines these activities are not a contributing factor in the recent whale deaths," according to the letter.

The letter suggests a connection between the whale deaths and acoustic survey vessels mapping the ocean bottom for the planned wind power projects, which have been supported by Gov. Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson with the Murphy administration said the deaths have been investigated.

“Gov. Murphy has been abundantly clear: the Murphy administration takes very seriously every potential threat to New Jersey’s treasured marine ecosystems and mammals, and we will always ground our policy decisions in the most up-to-date science and evidence,” Bailey Lawrence, Murphy’s deputy press secretary, said Tuesday. “But the notion that either this administration or its federal counterparts have not adequately investigated tragic whale deaths is categorically false.”

He cited state and federal investigations, and experts at the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Board of Public Utilities, who have been studying the whale deaths.

“The results of their investigations have been unanimous and unmistakable: At this time, there is no evidence of specific links between recent whale mortalities and ongoing surveys for offshore wind development,” Lawrence said.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said there is no evidence linking the offshore work to marine mammal deaths, and that similar sound mapping systems have been used in multiple areas without apparent harm to marine life.

“At this point, there is no evidence to support speculation that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales,” reads a statement posted to the NOAA website. “There are no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys for offshore wind development.”

Many local officials and residents remain skeptical. There have been nine whale deaths reported on New York and New Jersey beaches, the most recent a whale that washed up in Manasquan, Monmouth County, on Feb. 13.

In previous interviews, officials with Ocean Wind 1, the wind power project furthest along in the permitting process, and Atlantic Shores have said the vessels undertaking work off the New Jersey coast have reported no injury to whales.

The Biden administration has big plans for offshore wind energy, with a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, describing that as enough to power 10 million homes. There was no immediate response from the White House press office to a request for comment on the New Jersey mayors’ position, but in previous statements, Biden has described climate change as a clear and present danger to the United States, and presented offshore wind power as a means to address climate change while providing new jobs.

The current list of mayors signing the petition includes Patrick Rosenello of North Wildwood, Vincent Sera of Brigantine, Judith Davies-Dunhour of Stone Harbor, Samuel Cohen of Deal, Paul Kanitra of Point Pleasant Beach, Joseph Mancini of Long Beach Township, Bill Curtis of Bay Head, Lance White of Mantoloking, Don Cabrera of Wildwood Crest, Jennifer Naughton of Spring Lake, Michael Becker of Margate, Darren Matik of Linwood, Pete Byron of Wildwood, Jonathan Oldham of Harvey Cedars, Jay Gillian of Ocean City, Edward Bonanno of Avon by the Sea, John Peterson of Seaside Park, Kirk Larson of Barnegat Light, William Huelsenbeck of Ship Bottom, Maurice Hill Jr. of Toms River, Lance Landgraf of Ventnor, John Ducey of Brick Township, Blaise Scibetta of Little Egg Harbor Township, Loretta Gluckstein of Atlantic Highlands, Donald Fetzer of Sea Girt, Thomas Nicol of Brielle, Robert Sabosik of Point Pleasant Beach, Catherine Snyder of Beach Haven, Carmen Amato Jr. of Berkeley Township and Gregory Myhre of Stafford Township.

Together, the mayors represent close to 360,000 residents, and the communities see tens of millions of visitors, according to the statement accompanying the latest call for a moratorium.

“We know that many residents, both in our shore communities and across the state, share our genuine concern for marine life and its survival,” Lawrence said. “But we also know that there are those out there who are motivated not by a concern for our environment but by their own political ideologies and opposition to the very efforts that will preserve and protect our environment for generations to come.

“It is precisely this spread of disinformation that has made the incorporation of climate change education into our school curricula so critical,” he said. “While these individuals and groups continue to pass thinly veiled speculation off as fact, the Murphy administration will responsibly pursue its offshore wind development goals amid the urgent climate crisis.”