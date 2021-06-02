Callaway sues Atlantic City Mayor Small, city, police over May 2 altercation

ATLANTIC CITY — Political organizer Craig Callaway has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and city police over a May 2 altercation between political groups in which Small batted a cellphone from another man's hand.
The suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden by the Lento Law Group, alleges violation of Callaway's rights under the 14th Amendment to personal safety and equal protection under the law.
The lawsuit claims Small threatened violence against Callaway in the presence of Officer Kevin Francis, also named in the suit, who was on Small's security detail at the time. But it said Francis did not intervene or enforce the law "with respect to the commission of a crime of terroristic threats."
Small referred legal questions to his attorney, Ed Jacobs, saying, "I'm sure he'll find it laughable as well." Jacobs was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
But Small also had plenty say about Callaway.
"Craig Callaway is a lowlife, scum-of-the-earth, convicted felon," Small said of Callaway, who spent several years in federal prison on bribery and other charges. "Him and his candidate Tom Foley are trying to distract the voters of Atlantic City from the real issues. My focus is on my plan to make Atlantic City the greatest place it can be."
The altercation happened while Small was campaigning with supporters and Callaway and others were out campaigning for Small's opponent in the Democratic primary, Tom Foley.
It quickly became campaign fodder, with Foley releasing video of the altercation that night and Small holding a news conference the next day, saying Foley was trying to intimidate and harass voters of color.
In the video, Callaway can be heard calling Small a "child molester protector," but Small's words could not be heard clearly.
The suit also alleges acting Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, also named in the suit, "acted with gross negligence and reckless and deliberate indifference" to Callaway's rights by not charging Small.
Callaway is seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages and attorney's fees and costs of the lawsuit.
The Lento Law Group also represents Callaway in his defense of a slander suit brought by Small over comments Callaway made on the radio saying Small and his wife, La'Quetta, allowed a relative to rape a child in their home. The Smalls have said it is a lie and Callaway knows or should know it to be a lie.
Lento also is representing the mother of a child sexually abused by that relative, Kayan Frazier, in her federal lawsuit against Small and his wife, the Board of Education, current and former school superintendents and Frazier.
Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.” He is in prison awaiting sentencing.
The Press has confirmed the “John Doe” in that lawsuit is the “Minor Child 1” identified in Frazier’s guilty plea.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
