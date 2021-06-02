Callaway sues Atlantic City Mayor Small, city, police over May 2 altercation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The altercation happened while Small was campaigning with supporters and Callaway and others were out campaigning for Small's opponent in the Democratic primary, Tom Foley.

It quickly became campaign fodder, with Foley releasing video of the altercation that night and Small holding a news conference the next day, saying Foley was trying to intimidate and harass voters of color.

In the video, Callaway can be heard calling Small a "child molester protector," but Small's words could not be heard clearly.

The suit also alleges acting Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, also named in the suit, "acted with gross negligence and reckless and deliberate indifference" to Callaway's rights by not charging Small.

Callaway is seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages and attorney's fees and costs of the lawsuit.

The Lento Law Group also represents Callaway in his defense of a slander suit brought by Small over comments Callaway made on the radio saying Small and his wife, La'Quetta, allowed a relative to rape a child in their home. The Smalls have said it is a lie and Callaway knows or should know it to be a lie.