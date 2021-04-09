Callaway files motion to move Small lawsuit to federal court

Political organizer Craig Callaway filed a motion Thursday to move Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s slander lawsuit against him to federal court.

Small sued Callaway, of Atlantic City, in Atlantic County Superior Court last month, accusing him of making untrue statements claiming Small and his wife, La’Quetta, allowed children to be raped in their home by a relative, Kayan Frazier, who pleaded guilty in federal court to exploitation of a child earlier this year.

Callaway wants Small’s lawsuit moved to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

“Mr. Callaway is seeking to defend himself in New Jersey federal court so that he can assert his constitutional rights to free speech under the First Amendment,” said attorney Daniel Weininger, who is representing Callaway.

Small referred all questions to his attorney, Ed Jacobs, who declined comment.

Small is running for reelection and has called Callaway’s statements a “political witch hunt.”

Small’s lawsuit accuses Callaway and five unnamed others of slander and civil conspiracy for comments Callaway made about the Smalls and Frazier.