Cain retains mayorship in Hamilton Township in divided vote

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With a newly constituted governing body that went from a 3-2 Republican majority to 4 to 1 Republican majority it seemed likely that the selection of mayor at the Wednesday reorganization meeting of the Township Committee would not generate controversy.

That, however, was not the case.

Republican Committeeman Carl Pitale, who served as deputy mayor in 2021, cast the lone dissenting vote when Charles Cain was nominated to remain in the mayor’s seat.

“I’m a man who wants nothing more than what’s best for the township,” Pitale said. “I’m not a professional politician. I will only vote for what or whom I feel is the best choice.”

Cain and Pitale disagreed on a couple of issues last year including the selection of a township administrator candidate and the possible takeover of the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority. Cain appointed a subcommittee at the last meeting in December to investigate the potential benefits of merging the MUA into the township operations, a move that Pitale voted against.