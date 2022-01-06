 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain retains mayorship in Hamilton Township in divided vote
Cain retains mayorship in Hamilton Township in divided vote

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With a newly constituted governing body that went from a 3-2 Republican majority to 4 to 1 Republican majority it seemed likely that the selection of mayor at the Wednesday reorganization meeting of the Township Committee would not generate controversy.

That, however, was not the case.

Republican Committeeman Carl Pitale, who served as deputy mayor in 2021, cast the lone dissenting vote when Charles Cain was nominated to remain in the mayor’s seat.

“I’m a man who wants nothing more than what’s best for the township,” Pitale said. “I’m not a professional politician. I will only vote for what or whom I feel is the best choice.”

Cain and Pitale disagreed on a couple of issues last year including the selection of a township administrator candidate and the possible takeover of the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority. Cain appointed a subcommittee at the last meeting in December to investigate the potential benefits of merging the MUA into the township operations, a move that Pitale voted against.

Before the vote, last November’s successful committee candidates, Susan Hopkins and Richard Cheek, were sworn-in by Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto. This is Hopkins’ first term while Cheeks is returning to his seat that he was appointed to following the resignation of former Committeeman Art Schenker.

In accepting the appointment of mayor, Cain thanked the voters and his fellow committee members.

“I appreciate the committee for reappointing me as mayor,” he said. “I will continue to do my best to work cooperatively with all members of the governing body.”

Professional appointments included the retention of Township Solicitor Robert Sandman of the firm of Hankin, Sandman, Palladino, Weintrob and Bell and Township Engineer Joseph Maffei of Engineering Design Associates PA.

Leon Costello of Ford, Scott will remain in his role of township auditor while Joel Fleishman stays on as township bond counsel.

