 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caesars packs 600 meals, donates $10,000 to food bank
0 comments

Caesars packs 600 meals, donates $10,000 to food bank

{{featured_button_text}}
Caesars donates $10,000 to FoodBank

Jacqueline Grace, left, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City; Joe Lodise, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Atlantic City; and Gregg Klein, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, surprise Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, with a donation of $10,000 on Thursday.

 Molly Shelly

Ron Baumann, SVP and GM of Harrah's and Caesars Atlantic City, donates over 500 toys to Joe Ballentine of Toys for Tots on Friday at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment on Thursday packed meals and donated funds to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, casino officials said Friday.

Caesars' HEROES employee volunteer team visited the food bank in Egg Harbor Township, where they packed nearly 600 boxes of food that will help feed local students and their families over the summer. 

The team also helped stock shelves at the location, the casino said in a news release.

The leadership teams at Tropicana Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City then surprised food bank personnel with a check for $10,000.

"The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is grateful for our longstanding partnership with Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City properties," said Denise Hladun, the food bank's director of external affairs. "Today's $10,000 gift will help to provide 30,000 meals to our neighbors in need in South Jersey."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News