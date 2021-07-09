Caesars packs 600 meals, donates $10,000 to food bank

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment on Thursday packed meals and donated funds to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, casino officials said Friday.
Caesars' HEROES employee volunteer team visited the food bank in Egg Harbor Township, where they packed nearly 600 boxes of food that will help feed local students and their families over the summer.
The team also helped stock shelves at the location, the casino said in a news release.
The leadership teams at Tropicana Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City then surprised food bank personnel with a check for $10,000.
"The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is grateful for our longstanding partnership with Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City properties," said Denise Hladun, the food bank's director of external affairs. "Today's $10,000 gift will help to provide 30,000 meals to our neighbors in need in South Jersey."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.