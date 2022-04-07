Caesars Foundation donates to Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club

ATLANTIC CITY — The Caesars Foundation has made a $35,000 donation to the city's Boys & Girls Club for its mental health initiative.

Caesars employees presented the club with the check April 1. The money was donated to the club's Teen Center, to address city kids' wellness health needs, the company said Thursday.

“Caesars, Tropicana and Harrah’s Resort are committed to making a difference in the community in which we serve,” Jacqueline Grace, senior vice president and general manager for Tropicana Atlantic City, who leads the company’s philanthropy program in the market, said in a news release. “One of the ways we do this is by partnering with wonderful organizations, like the entire team at the Boys & Girls Club, to support critical programs and services that help young individuals thrive.”

The club's Wellness Center, inside the Teen Center gym, will address mental health challenges in teens through strength-based, trauma-informed care to club members ages 13 to 18 seeking support for their physical and mental well being, the release states.

On-site, no-cost medical and behavioral health services will be provided by professionals, regardless of insurance status, the company said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.