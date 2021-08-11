 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caesars Entertainment donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

Caesars Entertainment donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Caesars Entertainment donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

Gregg Klein, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Resort; Jacqueline Grace, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana; Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; Joe Lodise, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Atlantic City; and Chef Pam Green, executive chef for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, celebrate Caesars Entertainment's $30,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday.

 Provided

in Rome, tourists and locals hunt for fountains to refresh themselves and cope with the high temperatures.

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment surprised the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Tuesday with a $30,000 donation, a spokesperson for the casino company said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The funds will support the club's Teen Center and STEAM Lab, which provide young people ages 13 to 18 with hands-on learning experience in the fields of hospitality, technology and health care.

“Thanks to this impact grant, the club will continue to combat learning loss due to COVID, expanding its academic enrichment offerings with board-certified teachers and tutors after school," Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, said in a statement Wednesday, "while also building out innovative programming such as our podcast recorded in our very own music studio and hospitality-based training for future jobs at local casinos and restaurants across our 48 blocks.”

During the visit to the club, the participants heard from Jacqueline Grace, Tropicana Atlantic City's senior vice president and general manager. Grace is the youngest casino general manager in Atlantic City and one of three women — and one of two Black women — running casinos in the resort. 

“Caesars, Tropicana and Harrah’s Resort are committed to making a difference in the community in which we serve,” Grace said. “While there are many ways to do this, one of the greatest ways is to offer our time and mentorship to young people in our area, to help inspire the next generation of leaders and difference makers. Additionally, it’s critical to support the wonderful people and organizations who are doing this work, each and every day, including the entire team at the Boys & Girls Club.”

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News