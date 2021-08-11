Caesars Entertainment donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment surprised the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Tuesday with a $30,000 donation, a spokesperson for the casino company said.

The funds will support the club's Teen Center and STEAM Lab, which provide young people ages 13 to 18 with hands-on learning experience in the fields of hospitality, technology and health care.

“Thanks to this impact grant, the club will continue to combat learning loss due to COVID, expanding its academic enrichment offerings with board-certified teachers and tutors after school," Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, said in a statement Wednesday, "while also building out innovative programming such as our podcast recorded in our very own music studio and hospitality-based training for future jobs at local casinos and restaurants across our 48 blocks.”

During the visit to the club, the participants heard from Jacqueline Grace, Tropicana Atlantic City's senior vice president and general manager. Grace is the youngest casino general manager in Atlantic City and one of three women — and one of two Black women — running casinos in the resort.

“Caesars, Tropicana and Harrah’s Resort are committed to making a difference in the community in which we serve,” Grace said. “While there are many ways to do this, one of the greatest ways is to offer our time and mentorship to young people in our area, to help inspire the next generation of leaders and difference makers. Additionally, it’s critical to support the wonderful people and organizations who are doing this work, each and every day, including the entire team at the Boys & Girls Club.”

