Caesars Entertainment donates $10,000 to Egg Harbor Township food bank

Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City hosted a volunteer day Thursday and donated $10,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township.
Caesars volunteers visited the food bank, where they packed deliveries for families in need throughout Atlantic County. All told, the volunteers prepared nearly 600 boxes of food.
— Jacob Henderson
