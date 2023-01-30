Cache of drugs, weapons in Atlantic City leads to two arrests

ATLANTIC CITY – Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a cache of drugs and weapons allegedly found in a city residence.

The arrests came after several law-enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the Beach Gate Condominium Complex on the 600 block of Pacific Avenue, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleges a multitude of suspected drugs were found inside the residence including 30 containers and several plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, pressed fentanyl pills and an envelope of psilocybin mushrooms. The drugs were allegedly accompanied by a loaded hypodermic needle, several kinds of scales and naloxone.

A .40 caliber handgun, retractable knife and brass knuckles were also allegedly found in the residence.

Prosecutors allege the residence was registered to local resident Paul Dawley, 43, who was arrested prior to the search without incident.

Dawley was allegedly found to be in possession of plastic bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, a retractable knife and $257 in cash.

Jacquelyn Ryan, 33, from Waretown in Ocean Township, Ocean County, was also arrested in connection with the case and was alleged to have a small bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit of the county Prosecutor’s Office investigated the case prior to the search. It joined the Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force in conducting the search.

Dawley was charged with one count of first-degree distribution of at least five ounces of methamphetamine, one count of third-degree money laundering, one count of third-degree possession of suboxone strips and two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a narcotics-related offense, as well as related drug and weapons offenses.

According to the news release, Dawley was being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Ryan was charged with third-degree possession of methamphetamine, placed on a summons and released.