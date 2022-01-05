Cabrera again named Wildwood Crest mayor

WILDWOOD CREST — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, a new Board of Commissioners named Don Cabrera mayor again.

He’s the only incumbent voters returned to the three-person governing body in November, and he also took the highest number of votes in the crowded field. In a morning meeting at the gymnasium of the Crest Pier, which was also livestreamed, Cabrera and new members Joseph Franco and Joseph Schiff took their oaths of office before family, friends and borough residents.

It snowed four years ago, the last time Cabrera was sworn in, he said at the meeting, and for the meeting four years before that. He said he was not sure what that meant, but he would take it as a good sign.

Cabrera had an emotional moment speaking of his family, including some who were watching the meeting remotely, and another when he thanked his wife.

When he thanked the city workers who cleaned up after the snowstorm Monday, it drew a round of applause. He said the staff members are what make Crest work.

“We can come up with all the harebrained ideas we want. We can see a vision. But somebody has to help us see it to fruition,” Cabrera said.

