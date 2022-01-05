Cabrera again named Wildwood Crest mayor

WILDWOOD CREST — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, a new Board of Commissioners named Don Cabrera mayor again.
He’s the only incumbent voters returned to the three-person governing body in November, and he also took the highest number of votes in the crowded field. In a morning meeting at the gymnasium of the Crest Pier, which was also livestreamed, Cabrera and new members Joseph Franco and Joseph Schiff took their oaths of office before family, friends and borough residents.
It snowed four years ago, the last time Cabrera was sworn in, he said at the meeting, and for the meeting four years before that. He said he was not sure what that meant, but he would take it as a good sign.
Cabrera had an emotional moment speaking of his family, including some who were watching the meeting remotely, and another when he thanked his wife.
When he thanked the city workers who cleaned up after the snowstorm Monday, it drew a round of applause. He said the staff members are what make Crest work.
“We can come up with all the harebrained ideas we want. We can see a vision. But somebody has to help us see it to fruition,” Cabrera said.
Cabrera also praised the other board members.
“We will not always agree, but let’s promise to be professional in all that we do,” he said. “Our residents expect that from us.”
The commissioners took their oaths underneath a basketball hoop at the pier, which is used for multiple recreation programs and community events.
Under Wildwood Crest’s form of government, each commissioner has a specific area of responsibility. Schiff will serve as the commissioner of public affairs and public safety, Franco will take revenue and finance, and Cabrera will handle public works and public property.
Both of the new members praised former Commissioners Joyce Gould and David Thompson, who fell short in their reelection bids. Gould, a long-serving committee member, came within 10 votes of Schiff’s tally.
“You both have made our town a better place, and I thank you,” Franco said.
Schiff, a longtime member of the Board of Education, said he was humbled to be on the board and thanked those who voted for him for school board over the years and now supported him for commissioner.
“For those who may not have supported me, it is my hope I can earn your trust during my tenure as commissioner,” he said.
Most of the meeting had a light tone.
“I knew it was going to be a great day because I’m personally having a great hair day,” joked Franco, who has a shaved head.
He said it was fitting that the meeting took place at the Crest Pier.
“I have very fond memories of the old Crest Pier,” he said. As a child in 1985, he played youth sports at the pier. Franco spoke of the late Frank McCall, a former Wildwood Crest mayor who also served as a City Council member in Ocean City.
As coach, McCall allowed Franco to play, he said, even though he wasn’t very good. He said that helped him build confidence and determination.
“Wildwood Crest has been my home for 43 years and is one of the premier places to visit and live,” Franco said. “We’re going to make this place even better.”
