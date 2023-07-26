WILDWOOD — A cable fire appears to be behind a blaze at an electrical substation that led to a loss of power across the Wildwoods earlier this month.

A preliminary finding shared with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities cited a cable fire located behind a switchgear building, but Atlantic City Electric officials said the investigation is ongoing and that an official cause has not been determined. Foul play is not believed to have played a role.

Atlantic City Electric officials on Wednesday said its investigation, which has been carried out with help from third-party sources, found the fire's origin beneath the building at the power station off Susquehanna Avenue.

The fire July 7 caused a power outage that left virtually all of the Wildwoods without electricity for hours, affecting about 24,000 customers total. Throughout that night and into the following day, power was gradually restored across Five Mile Island.

Company officials on Wednesday said temporarily installed generators were leaving the Wildwoods while the power provider was working to strengthen the local energy grid. More permanent equipment was to be installed at the substation, Atlantic City Electric said.

Wildwood gets temporary transformer amid probe into substation fire A spare transformer was being brought into the Wildwoods on Monday to help support the power supply throughout Five Mile Island while officials continue investigating a substation fire nearly two weeks ago.

Mobile and spare transformers will stay on the island to maintain service.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and the community as we continue to make these permanent repairs," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the results from the investigation into the fire were recently shared with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the company said.

The fire began about noon July 7. Police alerted the public to the fire at 12:26 p.m., and it was contained shortly after 1 p.m.

Mayor Pete Byron said previously the outage likely cost local businesses heavily reliant on Jersey Shore visitors "millions" in potential profits.