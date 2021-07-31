C.R.O.P.S. and Smith Poultry CSA bring healthy food options to Atlantic City

Paige Vaccaro once stood on Main Street in downtown Pleasantville wearing a tomato costume to grab the attention of potential farmers market-goers. While it provided much comedic relief, it did not help increase attendance.
“It’s truly a testament to my inability to give up,” said Vaccaro, co-founder of C.R.O.P.S., Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower healthy communities through farmers markets and community gardens. A former Long Island and current Linwood resident, Vaccaro worked as a K-12 public school teacher in Baltimore for years before starting C.R.O.P.S. She also is an outreach coordinator for Mighty Writers Atlantic City.
Pleasantville and Atlantic City lie in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as a food desert: low-income and low-access areas with a poverty rate of 20% or greater or a median family income below 80% of the state median family income and over 500 people or at least 33% of the population living more than 1 mile (10 miles in rural areas) from a large grocery store or supermarket selling healthy and affordable foods.
Vaccaro thought a farmers market would be a hit in the city.
So why did the market close this year shortly after the season had begun?
Location could have come into play. Vaccaro heard brick-and-mortar stores on Main Street in downtown Pleasantville also struggle to get people to their locations.
Other factors, including the lack of staff this year and the success of nearby farmers markets in Ventnor and Margate, made it financially unnecessary for farmers and vendors to partake.
After exhausting efforts trying to spread word about the farmers market, from wearing a tomato costume on Main Street to passing out flyers in Spanish and English, Vaccaro realized she needed to pivot.
“We are going to educate first,” said Vaccaro. “We will have events, workshops and volunteer opportunities centering around the Pleasantville Recreation Center in the fall while we work on implementing a mobile farmers market model.”
It is not the first time Vaccaro and the rest of the C.R.O.P.S. team recognized a strategy was not working and shifted gears.
When the farmers market at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City was struggling, C.R.O.P.S. decided it was time to turn it into a CSA, or community-supported agriculture. CSAs allow consumers to opt into a certain number of shares from crops of local farms. This past summer, the CSA had options for vegetables, vegetables and eggs, or vegetables, eggs and sausage or a whole chicken.
However, Vaccaro thought the CSA might be too expensive for those who need fresh food and vegetables the most, such as Atlantic City residents who don’t have a car to drive to grocery stores out of town. Vaccaro is the kind of person who cannot sleep at night unless she comes up with a way to tackle an issue facing the communities she serves.
“If only people who can afford to pay for the CSA can get it, am I really increasing food access for the people who need it?” asked Vaccaro. “Then I was like, why don’t we offer the option where people buy donation shares for other people? And that was really successful. It was like a perfect marriage.”
The CSA donation share program proved to be the solution to the affordability issue. The program provided farm-fresh food for organizations like Future Leaders, Enlightened Solutions sober living homes and families in need.
Kyle Smith, a first-generation farmer, board member of C.R.O.P.S. and Air Force veteran, supplies C.R.O.P.S.’ CSA with vegetables, eggs and meats from his family farm, Smith Poultry, in Williamstown. He came to be a farmer through his diet. Fed up with grocery bills amounting to $400 bi-weekly, he tapped into the knowledge he learned as an agriculture business student at Cumberland County College and began to grow his own food. He found the practice of being able to store half a cow in his freezer a less wasteful, more sustainable and mindful way to consume food.
Smith started out by raising a few chickens, which opened the door for pigs, turkeys, cows and vegetables. The growth was organic (pun intended).
Chickens cost more from Smith Poultry’s Farm than the average grocery store, but Smith stands by his price and farming practices.
“It’s the quality, love, patience and time we put into every animal and them being able to be an animal, and peck and get those nutrients from the ground so when it gets on your plate you get a full meal of what those animals went through,” Smith said. “Commercial chicken — I can’t eat any more.”
Smith also doesn’t see it as saving money when diet choices could lead to poorer health outcomes in the future.
“Health is wealth,” he said. “If you can pay a little bit more now, you can probably save a lot later on when it comes to the price tag of medical bills, high blood pressure and other issues.”
After the CSA pickups took place one week, Vaccaro and Smith took to Instagram Live on their respective organizations’ pages to give tutorials on how to cut up a chicken.
“People will say, ‘I’ve never cut up a chicken,’ said Smith. “Once you get your hands on it once or twice, it’s pretty much self-explanatory.”
The next week, they did another video using summer vegetables such as zucchini to make a simple dish with a balsamic glaze sauce using Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s kitchen. People were able to interact online and ask questions.
“Education is what we keep coming back to in all of our different areas,” Vaccaro said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.