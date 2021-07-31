C.R.O.P.S. and Smith Poultry CSA bring healthy food options to Atlantic City

“It’s the quality, love, patience and time we put into every animal and them being able to be an animal, and peck and get those nutrients from the ground so when it gets on your plate you get a full meal of what those animals went through,” Smith said. “Commercial chicken — I can’t eat any more.”

Smith also doesn’t see it as saving money when diet choices could lead to poorer health outcomes in the future.

“Health is wealth,” he said. “If you can pay a little bit more now, you can probably save a lot later on when it comes to the price tag of medical bills, high blood pressure and other issues.”

After the CSA pickups took place one week, Vaccaro and Smith took to Instagram Live on their respective organizations’ pages to give tutorials on how to cut up a chicken.

“People will say, ‘I’ve never cut up a chicken,’ said Smith. “Once you get your hands on it once or twice, it’s pretty much self-explanatory.”

The next week, they did another video using summer vegetables such as zucchini to make a simple dish with a balsamic glaze sauce using Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s kitchen. People were able to interact online and ask questions.