 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bypass line activated at Wellington Avenue in Ventnor to stop sewer leak
0 comments
featured

Bypass line activated at Wellington Avenue in Ventnor to stop sewer leak

{{featured_button_text}}

VENTNOR — A bypass line for the sewer repairs on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor Heights was successfully activated Saturday morning, nearly a week after the sewer main break was first reported, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Work began to activate the line at midnight, the ACUA said in a news release. Once the bypass was brought online, shortly after 1 a.m., the flow of wastewater from the Ventnor/Margate and Pleasantville pumping stations stopped.

According to the statement, the bypass prevents the discharge of wastewater and will enable contractor Lafayette Utilities to uncover the location of the leak for repair.

Work to repair the sewer line and the affected section of road is expected to take as much as a month, during which detours around the area will remain in effect, the ACUA has said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News