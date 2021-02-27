Bypass line activated at Wellington Avenue in Ventnor to stop sewer leak

VENTNOR — A bypass line for the sewer repairs on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor Heights was successfully activated Saturday morning, nearly a week after the sewer main break was first reported, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said.
Work began to activate the line at midnight, the ACUA said in a news release. Once the bypass was brought online, shortly after 1 a.m., the flow of wastewater from the Ventnor/Margate and Pleasantville pumping stations stopped.
According to the statement, the bypass prevents the discharge of wastewater and will enable contractor Lafayette Utilities to uncover the location of the leak for repair.
Work to repair the sewer line and the affected section of road is expected to take as much as a month, during which detours around the area will remain in effect, the ACUA has said.
