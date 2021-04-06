Buy tickets for "Weather in the Pinelands", hosted by Joe Martucci, on May 8

Tune into Facebook on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. to learn about "Weather In the Pinelands" with Meteorologist Joe Martucci in an exclusive Press of Atlantic City live event.

Featuring 1.1 million acres of dense forest, blueberry fields, cranberry bogs and unique villages, the Pine Barrens is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of New Jersey.

That's true for the weather, too. The "sugar soil" of the sandy Pinelands and rural areas brings a unique climate to the region! Let's talk about it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joe will be live with you to breakdown the differences between the Pinelands and the rest of the Garden State.